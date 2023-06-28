THOMPSONVILLE — Call it fate or destiny or kismet. For Valentina Haupt, she called it a victory.
Haupt earned her first professional win at the same place where she made her debut as a professional in 2019, taking the title at the 30th Michigan PGA Women’s Open at Crystal Mountain on Wednesday.
“That works out perfect for me,” said Haupt, a Weston, Florida, resident and LPGA Epson Tour player. “I’m so glad because I love coming here. I love this place. The people, my host family, everyone's so nice.”
The 26-year-old Haupt fired a final-round 7-under 65 for a 9-under 207 total on the Mountain Ridge course, topping two fellow Epson Tour players, Jillian Hollis of Rocky River, Ohio, and Jessica Welch of Thomasville, Georgia, by two shots. She earned $7,000 and a Crystal Trophy for her first tournament win of any kind since her freshman year at Southern Mississippi University eight years ago.
Hollis shot a closing-round 71 for her 209, and Welch shot 70. Haupt birdied holes No. 16 and 18 to pull away from what at one point in the day was a four-way tie for the lead with Hollis, Welch and defending champion Sarah White of Grand Rapids.
Hollis had bogeys and 16 and 17 to take her out of the title chase. Welch couldn’t get birdie chances to fall on the last three holes, and White double-bogeyed 17.
Haupt got off to a great start, carding a 6-under 30 on the front nine thanks to an eagle on the par-4 seventh hole when she struck a nine-iron from 123 yards away and holed out for a two.
“Then mid-round I was like, 'OK, you know you’re playing good, just keep going,'" Haupt said. "I never really thought I was going to be where I am right now, but it worked out because I just played freely pretty much.”
White, who came roaring from behind a year ago to win, tried the same again. This time she came up short with a 68 for 210.
Traverse City West alum and recent University of Michigan graduate Anika Dy — the former Crystal Mountain cart attendant who won the championship in 2019 — also shot 68 for 210.
Epson pros Jessica Porvasnik of Ponte Vedra, Florida, and Jean Reynolds of Newnan, Georgia, rounded out the foursome tied at 210, also shooting 68.
Haupt is a native of Chile who has lived in the United States of America for 11 years with her family. She said she surprised herself greatly this week after being sidelined with a fractured hand from last October through May and not touching a golf club during that stretch.
“So I’ve struggled some this year and my comfort level was not high coming into this,” she said. “I never thought I was going to win. So it’s a good surprise. You know, sometimes when you least expect, you play better.”
This week marked the third trip to the Michigan PGA Women’s Open for Haupt and her third time staying with Phyllis and Scott Kladder who are Crystal Mountain members and live adjacent to the golf course. The 65 was also her low round on Mountain Ridge.
“It’s like our kid won,” Phyllis Kladder said just before the trophy ceremony.
Haupt, who played for Chile in the 2015 Pan American Games, said things lined up from the start on the final day.
“The first tournament I played as a pro was here, and I was paired with Jessica (Porvasnik). And today I was paired with Jessica again,” she said. “I remember my first time here. I was really nervous. She was so nice and played a really good round. I was like, 'Wow, this is impressive.' So today it was like coming full circle. It was so much fun and so great to see how it worked out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.