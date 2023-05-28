TRAVERSE CITY — When defending champion Zach Ripley hit the starting line for the 41st running of the Bayshore Marathon, his focus was likely on the first.
Not the first running of the Bayshore. Rather, it was the first time the USA Track and Field Association allowed the Bayshore officially help participants qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.
Ripley was one of 30 elite marathoners in Saturday’s field with hopes of running fast enough to qualify for the Olympic trials slated for February in Orlando, Florida.
“It (the sanctioning) means that the event is now records-legal and holds qualification status for USATF contests,” Ripley said before heading out to defend the title he won last May in his first-ever Bayshore. “Personally, it also demonstrates an elevated commitment by the event organizers to increased opportunity for athletes.
“Simply, it gives the impression of greater seriousness for the event and from the event organizers.”
Ripley hit his goal and then some, crossing the finish line first for back-to-back Bayshore championships and finishing in 2 hours, 16 minutes and 35 seconds, a personal best and good enough to qualify for the Olympic Trials.
Ripley is also the 2021 Charlevoix Marathon champ and current course record holder. The 2:18:36 he ran in the 2015 Chicago Marathon qualified him for the 2017 US Olympic Trials at the LA Marathon.
Ripley, born in Grand Rapids and now living in Rockford, was pleased to get the opportunity to pursue the Olympic qualifier in a considerably smaller event than in the past.
“I appreciate Bayshore’s willingness to pursue this opportunity for runners, knowing that so many events now are simply foregoing the hassle, cost and inconvenience,” Ripley said. “That may also be further reason to celebrate this instance as it is now becoming harder and harder to find well-organized race events with a sanction outside of large events. Some of us like to run these smaller or midsize events far more.”
Lisa Taylor, former TC Track Club executive director, started the USTAF application process with one goal in mind.
“We wanted to be sure that our marathon was an Olympic trial qualifier this year, which is how we currently determine the three U.S. men and women picks for the Olympic team and the 2024 Olympics in Paris,” Taylor said. “It’s another one of the quality features we have added over the years to continue to meet the needs of as many of our participants as possible.”
Carie Wille, who recently succeeded Taylor as the TC Track Club’s leader, said the club welcomed all the runners in the field, in addition to the elite competitors.
“USATF sanctioning of our marathon course this year elevates the status of the event amongst athletes and provides a unique opportunity to welcome those looking to potentially qualify for the Olympic Trials in the marathon,” Wille said.
Dave Taylor is one of those athletes. He came into the Bayshore hoping to qualify again for the Boston Marathon. His daughter, Ellie, has already qualified for the 2024 Boston. It was the 17th time Dave Taylor took on the 26.2 mile challenge and the fourth Bayshore for Taylor, who also served three years as the marathon’s race director.
Taylor was the 427th marathoner to break the finish line, doing so in 3:36:57.1.
Lisa and Dave Taylor qualified for and ran side by side in the 2020 Boston. Dave Taylor, now 60, has a personal goal of qualifying for the Boston in every decade of his life since he first did it at 19 years of age.
“I have always been one of those to write down goals and things,” Taylor said. “So I set a goal to see how many life decades I can qualify for Boston meaning my 20s, my 30s, my 40s, etc.”
Securing the USATF sanctioning was a natural step for the Bayshore, the Taylors pointed out. Meeting the technical and financial specifications of USATF proved to be of little challenge.
“Bayshore has always had the reputation of being a very well-organized, accurate event,” Lisa Taylor said. “Adequate planning, equipment and volunteers have always provided assurance that the event is accurate, safe and cutting edge when it comes to technology.”
And now the Bayshore will appeal to three different groups — those that just want to run a marathon, those wanting go after Boston qualification and those with Olympics qualification dreams.
“They can turn to us and rely on us to provide the organization set up and everything can go well so they can have their best day,” Dave Taylor said. “There are lots of choices out there. There’s not shortage of marathons.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.