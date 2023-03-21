FRANKFORT — Dan Loney isn’t worried about what the outsiders are saying. His Frankfort Panthers are listening to any of that either.
That is why they find themselves just one win away from qualifying for the varsity boys basketball Division 4 Final Four at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center. The Panthers just need to get over the Hillman hump in their quarterfinal match at Gaylord High School at 5 p.m. Tuesday to make their second trip to East Lansing in the last four years.
“As far as other people not expecting us to be here, we — and this is not in a cocky way — have to expect it,” Loney, the head coach of the Panthers, said. “We’re Frankfort, and Frankfort has built a name up over the years. Whether it’s girls basketball or boys basketball or football or whatever, we always feel like our name should be mentioned up there. So it’s not a surprise to us in the locker room.”
Although the Panthers (17-8) were not surprised, their wins over top-tier teams in No. 11-ranked Gaylord St. Mary and sixth-ranked Lake Leelanau St. Mary in the regional tournament were a surprise to many on the outside looking in. Frankfort, which finished fourth in the Northwest Conference but is the only NWC team still hunting for a trophy, has now won five in a row while averaging 54.5 points per game in the playoffs and allowing 46.5 per contest in their four postseason wins.
“Nobody had us beating (Lake Leelanau) St. Mary,” Loney said. “But I tell my guys that we’re the team to beat. I don’t care what the outsiders say. If your jersey says ‘Frankfort’ on the front, you’re the team to beat. That’s the mindset we have to have.”
That mindset has led to team chemistry being the best it has been all season.
“Everybody has bought into their role. Everybody knows what’s expected of them every single game,” Loney said. “You want to see the guy next to you be successful, and that’s the kind of team we have.”
Frankfort started the season 5-1 but later went on a stretch in which the Panthers lost six of 10 before righting the ship. They had a statement win against Glen Lake, 60-51, on Feb.16 that probably should have clued the outside world in on what was brewing inside the Panthers, and Loney said the goal was to have the team firing on all cylinders by the 20th game of the season.
Although Frankfort’s 20th game was a 21-point setback to Elk Rapids, the Panthers have not lost since.
“It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,” Loney said. “This is high school basketball, and these are high school kids. It takes time for them to get comfortable in a program and comfortable in a style of play.”
Loney said pushing through that learning curve has given the Panthers the opportunity to come out on top.
“That’s what makes this so special. It’s the work we put in,” he said. “We’ve been at this since November, and it’s going to be the end of March. That’s a long, long season. These are high school kids that go home and work after school and have a life outside of this where they’re trying to figure out what they want to do. We’re asking a lot of them, so sometimes it takes longer than some of us would like to admit.”
Frankfort finished last season 11-12 but did win a district title before losing in the regional semifinals to McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 56-40. The last time the Panthers were in the quarterfinals was during a 17-6 effort in 2020-21 when they lost to Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 59-53.
In 2018-19, the Panthers went 21-6 and made it all the way to the Division 4 state championship game at the Breslin Center, but the Panthers fell short against Southfield Christian, 63-39. During that run was their last win in the quarterfinals, a 53-51 overtime victory against Big Rapids Crossroads Academy.
Now, Frankfort faces a Hillman team ranked 13th with a 22-4 record. The Tigers started the season 17-1 but ended their regular-season slate with back-to-back losses. In the postseason, Hillman is averaging 64.5 points per game in the postseason while allowing 51.
“It’s going to be a tough game, but every game this time of year is going to be tough,” Loney said. “This is a quarterfinal game. It’s supposed to be tough. It’s going to be hard-fought and right down to the wire. ... You’re going to get everyone’s best shot.”
And if they can absorb Hillman’s best shot, they’ll earn that trip to East Lansing for a game — hopefully two — at the Breslin.
“I want our guys to live in the moment,” Loney said. “You won a district championship. You won a regional championship. Love that. Relish that. Talk about it. Take pictures. Show your friends. Brag about it. That’s stuff that not everyone gets to do. It’s something you don’t want to take for granted. It’s special, and they’ve earned it and worked really hard for it.”
