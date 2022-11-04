BENZONIA — Watching film is first thing any coach does when playing the same team for the second time in the same season.
That’s exactly what Jason Katt did after his Benzie Central Huskies upset Charlevoix, 21-14, last week and earned a spot in the Division 7 district championship against undefeated and No. 1-ranked Traverse City St. Francis.
Benzie lost big to the Gladiators in Week Three, 49-12, but Katt said the Huskies squad that will take to Thirlby Field against St. Francis on Friday is a far cry from the team he watched practice all this week.
“It’s just amazing watching that game, because that is not our team, right now. I didn’t recognize that team — whatsoever,” Katt said. “That says a lot about the growth these kids have had and the adversity they’ve endured, getting knocked down and getting back up.”
The Huskies are the Gladiators’ second-most played opponent, squaring off 41 times in the programs’ histories. When they play Friday, it will tie them with Boyne City at 42.
However, history has not been kind to Benzie in its matchup with St. Francis.
They have yet to defeat the Gladiators as St. Francis owns a pristine 41-0 mark against Benzie. The two teams met for the first time on Nov. 2, 1973, a game St. Francis won 51-0.
“Everybody we played, on paper, should have been better than us,” Katt said of the 2022 season. “But it doesn’t matter who we’re playing. If we can just play to our strengths, focus on our technique and not stop ourselves, the battle becomes high school boys versus high school boys. That’s it.
“The first time we played them, we made more mistakes. Too many of them,” Katt continued. “You can’t do that against a good team or any team we’ve played.”
The Huskies’ last playoff win was in 2003 when they defeated Grayling 49-15 to win a Division 5 district championship. Sitting at 4-6 now, Benzie has a solid crew to lean on with Danny Wallington, Jaxon Childers, Cael Katt, Tyrone Brouillet and JJ Koscielski to name a few.
Benzie was one of just six three-win teams to make the playoffs along with Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (3-5), Grand Rapids Christian (3-6), Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (3-5), Montague (3-6) and Southfield Bradford Academy (3-6). The Huskies were also one of just three of those teams to pull out the upset win along with Brother Rice and St. Mary’s.
“I honestly don’t think anyone truly understands and appreciates the mental strength it takes, as a teenage boy, to face that kind of schedule and have to grow up and rebound and overcome so much,” Katt said. “I know our staff certainly appreciates what they’ve done.”
Katt said he and his team are thankful for the opportunity to have another shot at St. Francis, and they plan on taking full advantage of it.
“The relationships that these guys have with each other make them fun to be around. The mindset is just so, so focused — and it has to be,” he said. “This is what you play for. This is why you’re doing what you’re doing. It’s just a great opportunity and a moment that these boys and everybody involved should be excited for — on both sides.”
On the other side is a St. Francis team that has been nothing short of dominating in 2022. The Glads have all of the potential to not only reach Ford Field but leave Detroit with a state championship trophy in hand.
But head coach Josh Sellers isn’t looking that far ahead. He is focused squarely on Benzie Central, and so are his players.
“Benzie definitely has everyone’s full attention,” Sellers said. “They have been very impressive this year, beating Cheboygan and taking the Soo into overtime — in a game that I’m sure Jason thinks they should have won — and then going in and beating an 8-1 Charlevoix team. We’re going to be playing a Benzie Central team with a ton of confidence.”
The message to his players has been to completely forget about their Week Three win, Sellers said.
“We’re really encouraging our kids to focus on Week 11,” he said. “The improvement that the coaches there have gotten out of their kids has been very, very noticeable. I hope that the Benzie community recognizes that, and I’m sure they do.”
Sellers said the week of practice at Thirlby has been “very workmanlike” after walking through a L’Anse team that didn’t put up much of a fight in the first week of the playoffs. The game Friday is going to have a “much different vibe,” Sellers said.
“We have to play our best game of the year Friday if we want to move on to next week,” he said. “If we’re not clicking on all cylinders and locked in and focused, we could be breaking out the basketballs next week.”
Kickoff at Thirlby is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.