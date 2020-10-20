DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Midland Dow 2, Saginaw Heritage 1
Tuesday, Oct. 20
TC Central at Midland, ppd.
TC West 2, Midland Dow 1
Saturday, Oct. 24
Finals at TC Central or Midland, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Mt. Pleasant 6, Bay City Central 1
Cadillac 4, Alpena 3
Gaylord 4, Bay City John Glenn 0
Friday, Oct. 16
Petoskey 1, Bay City Western 0
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Petoskey 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Cadillac 2, Gaylord 1
Saturday, Oct. 24
Final at Petoskey, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at BOYNE CITY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Cheboygan 1, Kalkaska 0
TC Christian 4, Harbor Springs 0
Thursday, Oct. 15
Grayling 4, Boyne City 2
Monday, Oct. 19
Elk Rapids 7, Cheboygan 0
TC Christian 6, Grayling 0
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Finals at Boyne City, 5 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at KINGSLEY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Hart 5, Reed City 2
Shelby 3, Manistee 1
Benzie Central 9, Kingsley 0
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Big Rapids 2, Hart 0
Shelby 8, Benzie Central 0
Thursday, Oct. 22
Finals at Kingsley, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Wednesday, Oct. 14
North Bay 3, Pine River 1
Glen Lake 2, Charlevoix 1
Thursday, Oct. 15
Buckley 5, McBain NMC 4
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Leland 1, Buckley 0 (OT)
Glen Lake 5, North Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 22
Finals at Glen Lake, 4 p.m.
