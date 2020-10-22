PREP SOCCER
DIVISION 1 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Midland Dow 2, Saginaw Heritage 1
Tuesday, Oct. 20
TC Central at Midland, ppd.
TC West 2, Midland Dow 1
Thursday, Oct. 22
TC Central 2, Midland 1 (4-1 in PKs)
Saturday, Oct. 24
Final at TC West, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 2 at GEOGRAPHIC
Thursday, Oct. 15
Mt. Pleasant 6, Bay City Central 1
Cadillac 4, Alpena 3
Gaylord 4, Bay City John Glenn 0
Friday, Oct. 16
Petoskey 1, Bay City Western 0
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Petoskey 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Cadillac 2, Gaylord 1
Saturday, Oct. 24
Final at Petoskey, 1 p.m.
DIVISION 3 at BOYNE CITY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Cheboygan 1, Kalkaska 0
TC Christian 4, Harbor Springs 0
Thursday, Oct. 15
Grayling 4, Boyne City 2
Monday, Oct. 19
Elk Rapids 7, Cheboygan 0
TC Christian 6, Grayling 0
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Elk Rapids 1, TC Christian 0 — Elk Rapids advances to regionals
DIVISION 3 at KINGSLEY
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Hart 5, Reed City 2
Shelby 3, Manistee 1
Benzie Central 9, Kingsley 0
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Big Rapids 2, Hart 0
Shelby 8, Benzie Central 0
Thursday, Oct. 22
Shelby 2, Big Rapids 0
DIVISION 4 at GLEN LAKE
Wednesday, Oct. 14
North Bay 3, Pine River 1
Glen Lake 2, Charlevoix 1
Thursday, Oct. 15
Buckley 5, McBain NMC 4
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Leland 1, Buckley 0 (OT)
Glen Lake 5, North Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 22
Final at Glen Lake, ppd.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Final at Glen Lake, TBA
MLB
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 1
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Tampa Bay 3
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 4
Friday, Oct. 23: Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) vs. Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 8:08 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24: Los Angeles Dodgers (Urias 3-0) vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:09 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.