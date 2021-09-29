GRAYLING — Changes are coming to the Northern Michigan Football Conference. But they won’t be the ones many were expecting.
Superintendents from the 20 K-12 public school districts that make up the NMFC met Tuesday in Grayling to discuss applications from Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey to join the league starting with the 2022 football season. The four Big North Conference schools are in search of a new home after it was announced Traverse City Central and Traverse City West high schools will join the Saginaw Valley League next season.
The proposal had support from 16 of the 20 NMFC athletic directors, but the votes to accept or reject the four BNC squads came down to just eight superintendents, those representing the NMFC Legends Division — St. Francis, Kingsley, Benzie Central, Sault Ste. Marie, Ogemaw Heights, Cheboygan, Tawas and Grayling.
Although officials from the four BNC schools made it clear they were packaged deal, each school submitted a separate application and the eight superintendents voted on each application separately.
The schools needed six votes to be approved. None reached that threshold, but Petoskey and Gaylord fell just a vote shy.
Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith voted “yes” on Petoskey and Gaylord but “no” on Alpena and Cadillac.
“Just because a school applies to your league, the league needs to look at how it benefits the member schools and how does it sure up the league. When you’re looking at schools that are twice the size of current members, that’s just kind of a tough sell,” Smith said.
Smith said room was left for the proposal to be brought back with “some other reconfiguration” that looks at the needs of the current members.
“What might be in my district’s best interest might not be in your district’s best interest,” he said. “It’s tough to balance that out. We’re trying to strengthen the league for everybody and start by looking at what is good for the league and the member schools.”
East Jordan Public Schools Superintendent Matt Stevenson, who ran the meeting, called the result surprising and said it isn’t too often that the executive council made up of district superintendents goes against a recommendation from the athletic directors council, especially with 80 percent of the ADs approving the move.
Stevenson said the result likely would have been the same had the vote been open to all 20 superintendents.
“The thing about football, especially in northern Michigan, is that it’s a revolving wheel that’s always changing constantly and quickly,” he said. “It has to be the right timing for everybody, and — right now — I think it will lead to more discussion.”
The rejected proposal called for creating a fourth NMFC division with six teams in each division.
The Liberty Division was to be made up of the four Big North schools along with Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan, both which would have moved from the Legends Division.
The Legends Division would have then included mainstays Traverse City St. Francis, Kingsley, Benzie Central, Grayling and Ogemaw Heights as well as Boyne City, which would have moved from the Leaders Division.
Kalkaska, Elk Rapids, Charlevoix and Mancelona would have remained in the Leaders Division. Tawas and Oscoda would have joined them and moved from the Legends and Legacy divisions, respectively.
Glen Lake was set to leave the Leaders and go to the Legacy Division to join Frankfort, Harbor Springs, East Jordan, Johannesburg-Lewiston and St. Ignace.
Although all of those pieces were not moved across the NMFC chess board, some changes were made. The superintendents approved Tawas dropping from the Legends to the Leaders and Glen Lake from the Leaders to the Legacy.
Dave Jackson, Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools Athletic Director and president of the NMFC, said the four six-team divisions would have been much better for scheduling games, but he understood the superintendents’ rationale for nixing the proposal.
“Superintendents have a tendency to see things in a little different light than ADs do,” Jackson said. “They sit in the bigger chair.”
Jackson said the overall attitude from the superintendents Tuesday was that the NMFC had grown so fast and changed so much during the last six years that it might be best to slow down before overhauling the league again.
Only once did the NMFC sport the same lineup in consecutive years, with the same 13 teams the first two seasons of its existence in 2014 and 2015.
Big changes came to the NMFC in 2016 with the addition of nine teams — Onekama, Mancelona, Mesick, St. Ignace, Gaylord St. Mary, Johannesburg-Lewiston, Central Lake, Inland Lakes and Cheboygan — and splitting into three divisions.
Gaylord St. Mary, Suttons Bay, Central Lake, Onekama, Inland Lakes, Newberry and Mesick all chose eight-player football for their programs in recent years, forcing the league to add schools farther away in order to maintain numbers in its three divisions and ensure a set schedule.
The league added Ogemaw Heights and Sault Ste. Marie for the 2020 season and later brought on Tawas, Lincoln Alcona and Rogers City. Oscoda also jumped into the mix. However, Lincoln Alcona and Rogers City dropped out and moved to eight-main football due to declining enrollment — an issue many schools in and out of the NMFC are experiencing.
“The superintendents felt it was time to just sit back and evaluate where we are and where we’re headed,” Jackson said. “The vote against the Big North teams was basically a vote of ‘not now,’ but I got the sense that it did not mean ‘not ever.’”
Jackson has mixed feelings about the result.
He said welcoming in Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey would have quelled some concerns about what would happen if more schools left and went the eight-main route. Having the four BNC schools would allow the NMFC to merge the two smaller-school divisions into one and keep the league viable without affecting the other teams, Jackson said. Smaller schools also would have received more playoff points for playing larger schools, which could decide home or away games in the postseason.
The NMFC door isn’t closed for good on Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey. Jackson said he will keep in contact with all four BNC athletic directors and will “put pressure” on the NMFC superintendents to do what they said Tuesday and discuss the “bigger picture” of the league. Another opportunity to join could come as soon as next year.
“At that time — if they’re still interested — I’ll let them know to re-apply, and then we’ll take a look at them,” Jackson said.
If such a situation comes to pass, it’s going to have to be all or none.
Petoskey Schools Athletic Director Joel Dohm was unaware that separate votes were taken on each school. He said Tuesday that even if his school or any other school was accepted and others were left out, Petoskey would not have joined the NMFC. Such a move would not make any sense, Dohm said.
“We’re not going to leave each other out in the cold,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get it. It leaves us looking, but we’ll end up scheduling six non-league games and getting our kids a good schedule to be competitive.”
Gaylord Community Schools Athletic Director Christian Wilson knew getting the thumbs up was a longshot, especially with the size of the four schools. He said he was thankful just for the “opportunity to plead our case.”
“I can understand the worries and the anguish of adding those four schools,” Wilson said. “I can understand if maybe one or two of the schools would have been a better fit, but we felt strongly that wanted all four of us to come in together. If not, that was OK. It’s not the end of the world.”
Wilson said the Big North will play as a four-team conference in 2022 and school officials will potentially look down the road to add some teams to the Big North. He also left the door open for going back to the NMFC again in the future, citing the schools’ good relationships.
“We’re always willing to listen,” Wilson said. “Leagues change year to year.”