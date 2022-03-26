TRAVERSE CITY — The ribbon on the 2021-22 winter sports season should be neatly tied in a bow by 9 o’clock Saturday night when the final boys basketball champion is crowned. But for many, the spring sports season is already underway.
That includes Traverse City United, the co-op boys lacrosse team that brings together usual rivals from Traverse City Central and Traverse City West Senior high schools. TC United, coming off a 13-4 season and a first-round regional tournament playoff win against Petoskey, is brimming with experience and potential heading into the 2022 campaign.
Despite opening their regular season with a 7-6 loss to Grand Ledge on Thursday, the United proved last Saturday just how good they can be when they traveled to Brighton to play four half-hour scrimmages against some of the top programs in the state. The United went 4-0 against host Brighton, Brother Rice, Detroit Jesuit and Lake Orion.
“We were feeling pretty good and had a decent week of practice,” United head coach Liberty Provost said. “We lost (Thursday) night, which sucks, but I’m excited to get back at it after (spring) break.”
Matt Ochoa scored four goals and Griffin Arends added two for United in the road loss. Keegan Opper had 14 saves, and Provost said Ben Schollett and Parker Kolody led on defense.
The United opens the season with five road games before seeing their home turf, Thirlby Field, against Petoskey on April 13. After a spring-break layoff, they get back to action against Warren De La Salle on April 7 followed by Portage Northern on April 9 and Livonia Stevenson on April 11.
“Super stoked and ready to go,” Provost said. “I love the roster we have, right now.”
Although Provost said they are dealing with some injuries at the moment, the United have a deep roster in the varsity and JV programs — boasting 55 players.
“We’re a senior-heavy team,” Provost said. “That’s easy to spot from our roster.”
Provost isn’t even close to kidding. The United features 25 seniors on the varsity roster along with five juniors and three sophomores.
“We’ve got a lot of experience,” he said. “We’ve had five guys on varsity since their freshman year. Their sophomore year got wiped out by COVID, but they had good junior seasons. We’ve got a deep, experienced team and very high expectations for these guys. They’re going to do great.”
After beating Petoskey in the first round of regionals last season, the United lost a close 14-12 decision to Grandville to fall just short of the regional championship game. Provost said the goal this year is to at least make it to the regional title match.
“We have a bunch of great athletes, and the guys have been super patient the last couple of weeks with the bad weather outside and practicing inside the gym,” Provost said. “It gets a little frustrating and cramped, but we’ve had a great first few weeks.”
The way the team is coming together is what has made it so great, Provost said.
“The combination of the West and Central guys is such a cool thing,” Provost said. “We’ve got football guys that are used to going against each other, basketball and hockey and all that. To have them come together in the spring is a lot of fun. I’m excited about that, and I think the guys like it, too.”
With the product on the field coming together, Provost is hoping more people will come out and watch the United this season.
“Whatever support we can get from fans at Thirlby would be great,” he said. “Any support at all is appreciated. We think once people start seeing us play, it’s going to catch interest. But we’ve got to get a bunch of students there and fans in the stands to let people know what we’re all about. We’re just looking to represent and get people excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.