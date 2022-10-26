BOYNE CITY — A win-or-go-home game is quite the dramatic stakes for a first-time meeting on the gridiron.
That’s exactly what Boyne City and Manistee will face when they meet each other in the first round of the playoffs Friday on the Ramblers’ home field.
The Ramblers (9-0) and champions of the Northern Michigan Football Conference-Leaders division last went undefeated in 2017. But that Boyne City squad drew a tough first-round opponent in Glen Lake and lost 28-7.
This 2022 Boyne City team doesn’t plan on reliving that fate against Manistee (6-3).
Ramblers head coach Dave Suttle said he feels “pretty good” heading into the matchup with Manistee.
“Our team is healthy, and we’re playing pretty well,” Suttle said. “There’s always things to clean up, but one of our goals this year was to win 10 games. So that’s right in front of us.”
The Ramblers, who are ranked fifth in Division 6 in the final Associated Press poll, have been nothing short of dominant this season, pitching three shutouts and holding their opponents to fewer than 10 points five times in eight games after receiving a Week Five forfeit from Kalkaska. Since giving up 35 points to Benzie Central to open the season and 28 to Cheboygan in Week Two, the Ramblers have allowed just 26 points.
“Traditionally, we have pretty good offenses and a lot of our running backs get a lot of accolades, but we’ve always preached defense,” Suttle said. “Our entire philosophy of a football program is based around defense. Our kids take a lot of pride in it. Mike McShane, our defensive coordinator, gets the kids fired up and ready to go every week.”
Boyne allowed just two touchdowns to a Charlevoix team in Week Five that came into the game on a streak of four straight shutouts in which they scored 67, 50, 48 and 45 points. Suttle said he doesn’t believe he’s seen a group of players more focused on a game than the matchup against the Rayders.
“A playoff run is just as important to them as that game was,” Suttle said. “Our kids will be ready.”
The Boyne City offense has been electric as well, averaging an even 42 points per game. Despite losing quarterback Jack Neer to a broken leg midway through the season, the Ramblers have had players the likes of Joey McHugh, Gavin Hewitt, Mason Wilcox and Alex Calcaterra step up big time to fill that void while Drew Neer stepped in as QB.
“Coming off a season last year where (running back) Bobby (Hoth) got a lot of credit — and rightfully so — for having such a great year and being an incredible player and teammate, these kids never complained about that or were selfish,” Suttle said. “They kept practicing and working hard and waiting for their turn in the spotlight, and when they got it, they took it.”
In 2021, the Ramblers knocked off Grayling 19-18 in an instant classic in the first round before falling to Standish-Sterling, 34-14. In 2020, Boyne City picked up two playoff wins — 56-25 over Mason County Central and 29-28 over Glen Lake — and then lost to Grayling, 28-20. The Ramblers’ last district title was in 2015.
“Manistee’s a real consistent program,” Suttle said. “I know it’s going to be a big, physical team. They’ve been playing a lot better later in the season, so it should be a pretty good matchup.”
Manistee is looking for just the program’s second playoff win in 73 years of existence. The first came in the COVID-19 pandemic-ravaged 2020 season, topping Kalkaska 62-6 in the predistrict before losing to Grayling, 49-14. Manistee lost in the first round in 2021, 2018, 2015, 2012, 2011, 2007 and 1999 in its only other postseason appearances.
Despite the opponent, Manistee comes into Friday’s playoff matchup on a hot streak — winning the last three games by a combined score of 139-33. But the Manistee defense is somewhat vulnerable against top-tier teams, allowing 46 points to Muskegon Oakridge, 56 points to Whitehall and 45 points to Ludington.
“You expect at this time of the year that there’s not going to be any weakness in the opponents you’re seeing,” Manistee head coach Troy Bytwork said. “But we like what we have and how we’ve been playing.”
Manistee comes out of a very difficult conference in the West Michigan Lakes division that had 9-0 Whitehall at the top followed by 8-1 Oakridge and 7-2 Ludington in the top three spots.
“Week in and week out, you’re playing some quality opponents — to say the least — in the Whitehalls and the Oakridges and the Montagues,” Bytwork said. “Being a Division 6 team and playing those larger schools, it speeds you up. It teaches you to play more physical.”
And through those battles, Manistee has come together as a team.
“Sometimes it takes a little bit to gel as a group, and they’ve started to do that as a unit,” Bytwork said. “They’re finding their identity and finding their homes in their positions.”
Manistee has three-year starters at quarterback in Jeff Huber and at tackle in Caden VanSickle along with a four-year starter at guard in Carter Frederick to complement a “fair amount of young guys” such as sophomore running back Kaden Kott, who is athletic and intelligent, Bytwork said.
“In my 24 years, it’s a team I love being around,” Bytwork said. “They’re a football-savvy group. They’re a lot of fun.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
