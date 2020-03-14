BENZONIA — Cody Hanson was there when the Benzie Central football program had to shut down in 2016.
A freshman starter on a varsity squad that shuttered due to low numbers, Hanson never quit and fought to bring football back to Benzie.
Just weeks ago, Hanson announced his intent to join the football team at Ferris State University as a preferred walk-on this fall.
"He was one of the young kids who really gave everybody hope when we had to close down the varsity season (in 2016)," Huskies head football coach Jason Katt said. "He epitomizes the class that graduated who banded together to make sure Benzie football stayed alive."
Hanson helped lead the charge of recruiting new teammates and bringing a football team back to the field in 2017. The Huskies were only down for a year and even reached the playoffs in Hanson's junior season.
"Coming from a school that hasn't had the strongest numbers of kids playing football, it's exciting to be going to a school that has a lot of top-tier athletes," Hanson said.
The Ferris-bound linebacker wasn't motivated by football when he made his decision to become a Bulldog. Hanson is set to study construction management and was led to Ferris State by his aunt, who is in the same field, and her employees who attended the university and gave glowing reviews.
Katt said his coaching staff stresses that their players choose a college where they want to get their degree from before they let sports determine their future.
Football, however, will be a big part of Hanson's college experience as he has plans to go from walk-on to starter before his time is up in Big Rapids.
"I am going down to show them what I can do," Hanson said. "I am going to work harder than everybody there and learn the playbook inside out. My goal is to show that I can compete with those guys."
Katt said that Hanson taking the chance as a walk-on is textbook behavior for the senior, who never backs down from a challenge.
Hanson will be joining a Bulldogs team that fell in the D2 semi finals in 2019 and the national title game in 2018 — the Bulldogs are a combined 27-2 over that span. Katt said that Ferris is getting a player who will do whatever is necessary to better himself and his teammates. Katt also believes that Hanson will have no problem securing a significant role on the team.
"He is the ultimate warrior in terms of work ethic," Katt said. "Everyone that knows Cody Hanson knows there is no doubt he will get something in terms of scholarship, he is going to fight for it. All he needs is a chance."
Hanson also competed in the wrestling state finals this year but will forego his final track season to prepare on bulking up for Ferris.
"He could be a quality wrestler or football player but most importantly he is going to a quality dad, husband and professional in whatever he chooses to do," Katt said.
