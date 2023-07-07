TRAVERSE CITY — John Petruno salvaged the split for Michigan State.
Petruno, a 24-year-old recent MSU grad from Wixom, won the men’s elite Cherry Mile title in 4:11.69, not long after recent University of Michigan grad Aurora Rynda took the women’s title in 4:46.51.
“We ran a little slow the first three-quarters of a mile,” Petruno said. “So all things considered, it was a pretty good time. About a quarter mile to go, I kind of picked it up and was hoping to pull away from everyone. It worked out.”
Petruno earned multiple All-Big Ten and All-American accolades at MSU, and he takes home $1,000 in prize money for winning the Cherry Mile while visiting his grandmother in Mancelona.
“I was like, ‘I’m going in the area, so I’ll try and win some money while I’m here,” Petruno said.
He finished 15 seconds off his personal-best mile time.
“It’s kind of hard to run a PR on the road sometimes,” Petruno said. “It makes things a lot harder. We’ve got some super shoes on, so that makes it a little easier. But spikes on a track is way easier than this.”
Rynda also wins $1,000 for taking the women’s title. Second through fourth placers earn $500, $300 and $100, respectively. Fellow Wolverines Anna Juul and Kayla Windemuller were second and third, with Dundee’s Kayla Russeau fourth.
Some spectators said “go green” and “go white” as the three Michigan racers approached the finish line in their matching maize and blue uniforms.
“It motivated me to run faster,” Rynda said. “So thank you.”
Rynda is a Toronto native who earned All-American honors eight times for the Wolverines. She was All-Big Ten 11 times and won three Big Ten titles, and also holds the Canadian record in the 600-meter run and has U-M school records in the 600, 800, 4x400 relay and distance medley relay.
“I’m trying to run pro and am going to stay back in Ann Arbor and train with my coach,” Rynda said. “We have a little group there.”
“Road races are so different than track,” Rynda said. “It’s a long way to a mile, so I just stayed in it and then made sure I timed my kick accordingly so that I had it in me and I didn’t go too early.”
Rynda started sprinting with a little more than 200 meters to go on the Boardman River bridge.
She’s heading to Canadian Nationals in British Columbia at the end of the month, with a goal of making Canada’s world team to compete in Budapest.
Harbor Springs native and current MSU runner Jeremy Kloss wore his high school jersey, taking second behind Petruno by two seconds.
The course was a little different from previous years, launching from the corner of Thirteenth and Oak streets, with the finish downtown at the corner of Union and Front.
“They had (the course) well-marked,” Petruno said. “They had a truck with our splits on it. It was really well thought out. It was really easy to keep track of our pace.”
Donis Harris, a recent Ferris State grad, took third, with Traverse City Central grads Luke Venhuizen and Drew Seabase taking fourth and fifth.
Buckley senior Aiden Harrand won the girls high school race, her first since committing to Wake Forest.
“The atmosphere is great there,” Harrand said. “I like the coach, the girls, everything about it was just perfect. So excited.”
She finished in 5:04.98.
“I’m happy with it,” Harrand said. “I’ve had a dead week the last week. I’m just out here to be out here.”
Grand Ledge’s Taylor Pangburn took second, three seconds behind Harrand, the Record-Eagle 2022 Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year and the 2023 Girls Track & Field Runner of the Year. Traverse City West’s Ava King placed third with Ann Arbor’s Katrina Munson fourth followed by Traverse City Central’s Ella Kirkwood fifth and Florida State commit Ava Povich sixth.
“I was pushed the whole way,” Harrand said. “Right off the gate, there were seven or eight girls right there. I worked my way to the front. At a half mile, there’s about three of us left. We make the turn and I was like, ‘OK, it’s only 600 left. I can see the finish.’ I was like, ‘Just go, start now and just go.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”
Ann Arbor Pioneer senior Eric Overdier won the boys high school title in 4:21.97, a personal-best time by almost exactly a second.
“My grandma’s here, and I thought it’d be a fun thing for the weekend to do,” Overdier said. “I’m racing the 5K this weekend. I saw the Cherry Mile was happening, too. I was like, ‘Why not? It might be fun.’ It was.”
Overdier took 12th in the Division 1 1600-meter run this spring.
Liam Elder, a 19-year-old from Grand Ledge who runs for Lansing Community College, won the men’s open race in 4:29.19, edging out Traverse City St. Francis grad Thomas Richards.
Dani Filipek, a 31-year-old Sault Ste. Marie resident, won the women’s open class in 5:22.76, with Traverse City’s Annie Somerville second.
