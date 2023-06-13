ROCHESTER HILLS — Tyler Copp remains in the lead as storms interrupted the 106th Michigan Open.
Thunderstorms forced a suspension of the second round Tuesday after two lengthy delays at the Katke-Cousins Course at Oakland University Golf and Learning Center. Second-round play, with some players still having to play as many as 14 holes, will continue with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The 36-hole cut to the low 70 scorers and ties will be made after the round is complete with the third round to follow.
Copp played in the morning wave and completed his second round. The Ann Arbor resident struggled on the first nine holes and then rallied to take the lead, just as Copp did Monday. The 25-year-old mini-tour player shot a 1-under 70 for a 7-under two-day total, putting him ahead by two shots when play was suspended.
Copp, the 2020 Michigan Amateur champion, said he was not getting ahead of himself.
“There’s a lot of golf left,” he said. “I do like the course. It feels like it suits my game. I like to keep myself pretty stress-free, and I’ve been able to do that so far.”
Two golfers were two shots back and both were on the course when play was stopped. Joe Jusczcyk, a PGA Tour Canada player from Dearborn Heights was 5-under through six holes, and Charles DeLong of DeWitt, a Grand Valley State University golfer and the NCAA Division II Player of the Year, was 5-under through eight.
