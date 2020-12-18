CADILLAC — The Cadillac Vikings pushed deep into the 2020 postseason thanks to a host of stellar upperclassmen, two of which earned All-State honors Thursday.
Viking senior defensive back Dan Gray and junior linebacker Collin Johnston each earned a spot on the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s Division 4 All-State first team defense.
The Vikings are still in the hunt for a regional title, staring down the barrel of a matchup with Forest Hills Eastern — whenever that may happen.
Gray and Johnston each piled up big defensive numbers for the Vikings.
Gray recorded 52 total tackles, forced two fumbles, had a tackle for loss and snagged two interceptions out of the defensive backfield.
Johnston racked up 65 total tackles including six for loss and one sack in only six games. Johnston also helped on offense with two rushing scores and over 200 yards on the ground, although he was not honored for those efforts.
Cadillac has been the beneficiary of two COVID-related forfeits in the playoffs. When play resumes they have a shot at the first regional crown in school history.