EAST LANSING — One more spot.
That's what Anci Dy wants next year.
Dy placed second in the Division 1 girls golf state championships Saturday at Forest Akers West on the campus of Michigan State University, three shots behind Okemos sophomore Allison Cui and a stroke in front of first-round leader Kate Brody of Grand Blanc.
Dy earned her third first-team all-state honor as a junior, and has finished sixth, then fifth and now second in the state in the process.
"There's only one more spot to go up next year," said Dy, who shot rounds of 76 and 73. "Hopefully that's my year."
Traverse City Central's Emlin Munch did the same in Division 2, right across the road at Forest Akers East.
Gabriella Tapp of South Lyon shot dual rounds of 75 to win by three shots ahead of Munch and Lilia Henkel of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.
"I started a little shaky, because I knew I was in contention," Munch said. "Then I got my mental makeup back."
Munch kept composed, even while playing in front of several college coaches there to scout her. Then on the last hole, it started to sink in for her threesome of seniors.
"We got to the last hole and we teed off and said it was our last time teeing off in high school and we all got emotional," Munch said. "It was emotional, but it was really cool."
Munch said she met both of her goals for the finals, which were to shoot in the 70s both days and to post a better score Saturday than Friday. She shot 77 Friday and 76 Saturday.
West finished 14th as a team in Division 1, with Northville emerging as the champion.
Central took home seventh in Division 2, with Petoskey in 10th.
In Division 4, Traverse City St. Francis placed 10th and Manistee 18th.
"It was so close on scores when we teed off today," Central coach Lois McManus said. "It was a great, great representation for the Big North Conference and northern Michigan. They couldn't be better as a whole."
West's other counters were Ava Warren (93 - 97 - 190), Audrey Burt (108 - 103 - 211), Anna Burley (102 - 110 - 212) and Ava Krueger (117 - 100 - 217).
Central's leaders included Emlin Munch (77 - 76 - 153), Grace Maitland (95 - 93 - 188), Sierra Batcha (98 - 97 - 195) and Maria Rosingana (98 - 105 - 203).
Ashley Lamb led Petoskey with a two-day total of 165, followed by Maeli Coveyou (90 - 97 - 187), Brynn Werner (96 - 93 - 189), Laura Pawlick (113 - 103 - 216) and Aubrey Williams (112 - 111 - 223).
"Even last year we had Cheboygan, which wasn't part of the league but we kind of count them as part of the league, and they did it last year," West coach Karl Gagnon said. "And then we had Kennedy Ellis from Alpena qualified this year as an individual. So we had four of the five schools represented in the finals. That's pretty good. That's pretty good for little Northern Michigan, right?"
McKenzie McManus — Lois McManus' granddaughter — led St. Francis with rounds of 94 and 90 for a 184 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek. Other top Gladiators scores included Marina Ascione (93 - 92 - 185), Ameilia Jaworski (115 - 107 - 222), Emily Jozwiak (127 - 120 - 247) and Mary Chittle (144 - 135 - 279).
Manistee's top scorers were Lily Sandstedt (108 - 106 - 214), Ari Kamaloski (115 - 117 - 232), Marial Rahn (114 - 130 - 244), Sara Thompson (127 - 120 - 247) and Trista Arnold (132 - 117 - 249). East Jordan's Lauren Smith, who qualified as an individual, shot 96 and 101 for a 197 total.
West coaches ordered the state finals field by regional scores, and the Titans came out 14th. They were 14th Friday and 14th Saturday to finish — you guessed it — 14th.
"Well, we finished exactly where all the statistics said that we probably should finish," Gagnon said. "I was hoping at least we could bump up to a top 10 but you know we're in the top 15 in the state of 65 or so, division one teams. That's pretty good."
Dy trailed by around a half dozen shots before going on a birdie binge on holes 13, 14 and 15 to close the gap to just two. She gave two shots back with bogeys on holes 18 and eight, but Cui also had a bogey in there to finish three strokes ahead.
"I knew that I could birdie 13," Dy said. "I could have yesterday but I didn't ... I was just like, keep it steady, keep it straight. And then, luckily I just had some good putts that went in. My putting today was a lot better than it was yesterday. I had Scott Wilson tune me up a little bit after yesterday's round so it really helped today. I stood over those putts pretty confident, and that was really nice."
Gagnon joked that he wasn't there for the three consecutive birdies.
"No, and she'll probably let me know that, too, that when I went away she got birdies when I was watching she got bogey," Gagnon said. "So I'm gonna have to stay away from her from now on, I guess."
Dy said she'll take about a month off from playing to let her left wrist heal from a tendon inflammation that has bothered her off and on this season. Next year's finals are at Forest Akers East, which she said is one of her favorite courses.
The Trojans made their 21st state finals appearance with McManus as coach, and Munch posted Central's highest individual place out of all of those.
She had birdies on Nos. 5 and 12, finishing three shots behind South Lyon freshman Tapp.
