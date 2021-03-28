CANTON — Traverse City Christian produced quite the weekend at the bowling state finals at the Super Bowl in Canton.
Two individuals followed up a state championship performance from the Sabres girls team with podium finishes of their own.
TC Christian senior Ella Wendel earned a second-place finish in Division 4, falling to Gobles’ Morgan Brunner 362-354 in the final.
Fellow senior Hunter Haldaman, who won the Division 4 individual title last season, ended up taking third place after falling by 21 pins in the semifinal. Haldaman rolled a 391 series, which was higher than either of the competitors in the other semifinal as well as the eventual state champion.
“I am happy for a podium finish and the top three, especially with the win last year under my belt,” Haldaman said. “It was a great weekend and really great to see the girls team win a state title. What a great accomplishment for them, her (Wendel) and me.”
Wendel qualified in the top spot for the tournament with a career-best series and ended up falling to the No. 3 seed in the finals.
Haldaman said his semifinal match came down to the final frame and he failed to pick up everything he needed. Haldaman averaged 213 pins per game in the individual tournament and 220 in the team tournament, besting his season average of 209.
Boyne City’s Michael Demming also reached the podium in Division 3 on Saturday. Demming made waves as the No. 12 seed, falling to eventual state champion Jacob Johnson 407-404 in the semifinal.