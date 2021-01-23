DETROIT — If only it counted that way.
Traverse City St. Francis outplayed New Lothrop in the second half, mostly erasing the significant 28-point deficit the Gladiators built for themselves in the first half.
New Lothrop (11-0) turned things around just in time to score one more time and sew up a Division 7 state championship for the second time in three years, winning 42-35 in a game with halves that had stark contrast Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
"I feel like we played a doubleheader today," St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. "The score of the first game was 35-7. And the score of the second game was 28-7. Unfortunately, it didn't work out in our favor, even though it feels like we each won a game."
Protecting a 35-7 halftime advantage, New Lothrop tried to run off clock in the second half. That didn't turn out well, as the St. Francis defense — led by senior lineman Aidan Schmuckal — responded to the challenge of a battle in the trenches, even though the Gladiators (9-3) were vastly undersized in comparison.
TCSF's biggest starting defensive lineman is 210-pound Casey Donahue. The Hornets' smallest offensive lineman weighs in at 250. New Lothrop's quarterback weighs 230 and also plays defensive end.
"We're in the locker room and I told the kids you have two choices," Sellers said. "You can just pack it up and go home now. Or go out and try to win the second half. And we did. They did. They won the second half."
New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas, whose team's 2018 regular-season finale 35-14 loss to the Gladiators helped motivate and propel the Hornets to a state title five weeks later, agreed the disparity in the halves was impossible not to notice.
"It really was," Galvas said. "We won the first half and they definitely won the second half. Luckily for us in that first half, were able to extend enough to kind of hold on there. Tremendous effort from St. Francis, obviously. Man, their guys came out at halftime and there was no quit in them."
That 2018 loss at Thirlby Field remains the only time in the last three seasons a defense held New Lothrop under 20 points. Only 250 spectators saw this year's matchup, as COVID-19 safety procedures limited each team to 125 fans in a stadium that can hold 65,000.
"Throughout the year we've been down against Grayling and Jackson Lumen Christi," St. Francis senior tight end Jimmy Muzljakovich said. "We've been a team that has been known to battle back and never give up. So in that second half I knew that we were never going to give up and we're gonna fight to the bitter end and that's what we did."
The Gladiators still trailed 35-15 going into the fourth quarter.
St. Francis came out of halftime with two defensive stands and back-to-back scoring drives. The first ended with a Schmuckal 2-yard touchdown run and Anthony Piedmonte conversion pass to Muzljakovich to trim the lead to 35-15 and the second on a Peterson QB sneak that made it 35-22.
A blocked punt by Muzljakovich set up Schmuckal's second rushing TD, also from two yards out, drawing the Glads within a score at 35-28 with 6:46 remaining.
"It wasn't really designed for a punt block," Muzljakovich said. "It was designed for a return wall to the right. But I knew if I could get to the punter and block it, it would be a little better field position and save some time on the clock. So I just went full steam and shot that gap and it turned out in favor of us."
That's when New Lothrop came out of its conservative run-the-clock offense and went back to spreading it out.
The Hornets went 72 yards over nine plays and bled 4:17 off the clock, ending with a 9-yard Julius Garza TD run, tying him for fourth in state history for single-game touchdowns in an 11-player final with four.
A 56-yard Owen Mueller kickoff return set up a six-play, 32-yard drive in 1:09 that ended in Josh Groves' spectacular catch on a Charlie Peterson pass, with Groves catching the ball while going out of bounds and dragging one foot in the end zone.
"That was amazing," Schmuckal said. "That was one of the best catches I've ever seen in person, him being able to actually catch the ball and then keep his feet in."
That drew TCSF back within a touchdown with 1:06 remaining, but the Glads didn't have enough timeouts left to prevent the Hornets from running the clock out on fourth down, with quarterback Cam Orr scrambling around long enough and then heaving a loss pass downfield to run off the final seven ticks.
"I've grown up with these guys my entire life and it's just a dream come true for me to be here and have been able to play our hearts out and it means a lot to be part of such a great program, and complete a part of history for it," said TCSF offensive tackle Jack Beckwith, whose father Brian also played for the Glads in a state final. "I can look back on and show my kids one day, so I'm blessed and I'm very thankful."
St. Francis dominated the game in several categories, controlling time of possession by an almost two-to-one margin and running 71 plays to the Hornets' 41. In running up that 35-7 halftime lead, New Lothrop only possessed the ball for 5:42. The Glads went 9-for-13 on third-down conversions and 5-for-5 scoring TDs once in the red zone.
Gabe Olivier plowed off left tackle for a 3-yard TD plunge with 53 seconds left in the opening quarter. Kempf's extra point gave TCSF a 7-6 lead.
Julius Garza returned the following kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and a short-lived Gladiators lead of 13 seconds. Orr finished off the score with a two-point conversion pass to Garza.
"I followed the wedge," Garza said. "We work on that in practice every day. Good blocks and I just hit it hard and ended up taking it back to the house."
St. Francis moved the ball on its first drive, pounding to the New Lothrop 41 before a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. The Hornets answered with a quick-strike, two-play drive ending in a Will Muron 27-yard TD run for a 6-0 lead 3:27 into the game. Joey Donahue stopped Orr on the conversion run.
New Lothrop went up 28-7 before halftime as Garza scored two more touchdowns, a 65-yard reception and a 3-yard run set up by Muron interception. Another pick, this one by Bryce Cheney, set up an Orr TD run and extra points for a 35-7 bulge by halftime.
Joey Donahue led St. Francis with eight tackles, and Schmuckal, Groves and Olivier each produced five. Three of Schmuckal's five tackles went for losses, including a sack.
Schmuckal ran 17 times for 101 yards, Mueller gained 71 yards on 18 totes and Olivier added 69 yards on 10 carries. Peterson completed eight of 18 passes for 67 yards, while Orr tossed for 222 yards on 11-of-15 passing. Mueller, Schmuckal, Muzljakovich and Groves each had two catches.
Garza, a two-way starter on the Hornets' 2018 title-winning team, ran wild with four catches for 139 yards, 26 more on the ground and the return for a TD. Orr rushed for 122 yards.