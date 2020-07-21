From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Ballpark Digest voted Turtle Creek Stadium “Best of the Ballparks” for summer-collegiate stadiums by baseball fans on the website.
Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters of the Northwoods League, beat out Duncan Field, home of the Hastings (NE) Sodbusters in the finals.
The stadium originally opened in 2006 as Wuerfel Park as part of the Frontier League. In 2018, a change in stadium ownership prompted the change to summer collegiate baseball and the Northwoods League. The 5,500-capacity stadium includes three private deck areas and 24 private suites.
Travis Field, home of the Brazos Valley (TX) Bombers, edged out Pit Spitters Park in the finals of the 2019 vote.
