TRAVERSE CITY — The closest game between Traverse City St. Francis and Benzie Central in more than 15 years left both head coaches not exactly happy.
St. Francis emerged with a 29-7 victory Saturday at Thirlby Field, thanks to a defense that forced four turnovers.
"We played a really good half of football," St. Francis head coach Josh Sellers said. "Well, I wouldn't say really good because we left points on the field and could have gone up by another touchdown or two before the half, but some miscues, a lot of miscues on our part. And then second half was just ugly, just sloppy and ugly."
"The defense made some great stands and gave the offense every chance to change the direction of the game," Benzie Central head coach Jason Katt said, "but we couldn't put everything together."
The contest was the closest between the Gladiators and Huskies since a 25-6 St. Francis win in 2003, but the Glads kept their perfect football record against Benzie intact at 39-0.
St. Francis led 29-0 late in the second quarter, but the pesky junior-heavy Huskies wouldn't go away.
"It's a good comeback after the loss last week (to Glen Lake), but we have to play two halves," said St. Francis tight end/defensive end Noah Kadlec, who caught two passes for 48 yards. "The first half, we played really well. Second half, we kind of sputtered, but we've got to come back next week for Kingsley and play a full full game."
The Huskies (1-2, 1-1 NMFL-Legends) host Elk Rapids (2-1, 0-1 NMFL-Leaders) next Friday in their first home game of the season. The Gladiators (2-1, 1-0 NMFL-Legends) hit the road for the first time next Friday, traveling to Kingsley (3-0, 1-0 NMFL-Legends).
"That's turned into a really good rivalry between the two schools," Sellers said. "It's in our backyard, meaning close to Traverse City, so the energy should be amazing. I'm really looking forward to that."
St. Francis' Owen Mueller ran for 85 yards and Kolin Endres threw for 136, departing on two occasions in the second half with leg cramps. Backup QB Anthony Piedmonte came in to run for 33 yards, including a 25-yard naked bootleg to convert a 4th-and-3 and allow the Glads to run out the clock.
"I give a lot of credit to our line," Mueller said. "They're working their butts off on every play. Our lead blockers are always there. Kolin is always there and making every handoff. Everything fell together the first half, especially."
The Gladiators took only two offensive plays for their first score, a 6-yard Andy Simaz touchdown run that followed a 30-yard screen pass to Mueller.
The Glads added three second-quarter touchdowns, on a 5-yard Gabe Olivier cutback, a 3-yard Sterling Holcomb plunge up the middle and a 4-yard Endres sneak on 4th-and-1.
Benzie's Cole Skiver made six catches for 52 yards, including a 24-yard haul for the Huskies' only score as time expired in the first half. Koscielski made the extra point to pull Benzie within three scores at 29-7.
Skiver also helped the Huskies on special teams, where he made up for two shorter early kicks by booming his next two for 57 and 70 yards for an average of almost 47 per boot.
Simaz led the Gladiator defense with nine tackles (three for loss), and Kadlec had five, including a sack and a tackle for loss. Mueller picked off a pass.
Aidan Schmuckal and Simaz each ran in a two-point conversion and Andrew Bliss kicked an extra point.
Spencer Steeves racked up 10 tackles and Cody Hanson nine for Benzie.
"They were making plays left and right," Katt said of Steeves and Hanson.
Hansen's tackle of Olivier on 4th-and-3 forced a turnover on down on St. Francis' first possession of the second half.
The Glads turned the ball over on downs their first three drives of the second half, including a controversial call in the third quarter when Sam Ross intercepted a pass, but officials inadvertently blew the play dead when Endres was hit by Huskies pass rushers as he released the ball. Benzie's defense forced an incompletion on the make-up fourth down to ultimately make the call moot.
Chris Dunlop led Benzie with 104 rushing yards on 13 carries. Ross added 46 and Koscielski 27.
Koscielski gave the Huskies a quarterback platoon in the second half, as he and Dunlop shared duties under center. Koscielski completed 7 of 9 passes for 78 yards.
Time of possession was almost even as Benzie put together several drives in the second half, only to have three of their four ended by turnovers. Schmuckal intercepted a pass intended for Koscielski, freshman Joey Donahue recovered a fumble forced by an Olivier strip tackle and Olivier picked off a pass to Skiver into double coverage.
"The good thing is we forced some turnovers — a strip and a fumble recovery and a couple interceptions," Sellers said.
