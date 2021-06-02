TRAVERSE CITY — Trey Truitt III tripled twice to treat the Traverse City Pit Spitters to an 11-1 victory over the Rockford Rivets Wednesday.
Truitt notched a 3-for-5 night with three RBIs and belted two three-baggers as the Spitters stayed perfect on the season at 3-0.
Christian Faust added a 2-for-4 night with two RBIs and a pair of steals, while Michael Stygles, Chris Monroe, Johannes Haakenson, Miguel Useche Canelo, Colin Summerhill and Camden Traficante each drove in single runs.
Morgan Lunceford started and tossed four innings of one-hit ball, allowing one unearned run and striking out four.
Daniel Carter, Corbin Morrison, Anthony Ramirez, Spencer Vainavicz and Coby Greiner each pitched a scoreless inning in relief as the six hurlers combined to toss a three-hitter. Carter earned the win.
Truitt tripled home Summerhill and Aidan Brewer in the four-run second inning.
Truitt and Brewer extended their hitting streaks to three games.
Traverse City stole six bases without getting caught.
The Spitters host the Rivets again Thursday before hitting the road for a six-game stretch against Kenosha, Madison and Battle Creek.