TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central made the most of a busy Saturday slate and sent two teams home contemplating a loss.
The Trojans hosted and took down Midland Dow 5-2 and Saulte St. Marie 5-0 at Howe Ice Arena Saturday.
The afternoon game against Dow saw big games from Hunter Folgmann and Carson Peters.
Folgmann scored the last two goals of the game after assisting on the first one with Will Dawson that was scored by Ethan VanderRoest. Dawson totaled three assists in the first game with his second coming to Peters on his first goal that would give the Trojans a two goal lead just before the end of the first.
Peters then assisted on defensemen Nathan Weber’s third period goal and Folgmann’s final goal along with Dawson.
Grant Neuhardt had 20 saves in the win over Dow before Jackson Wade took over in net for his first career shutout against the Soo. Wade stopped 14 shots in the evening game to blank the Soo.
All five goals were scored by different players in the night cap. Shea Harmeson, Koen Burkholder, Tyler Cooper, Weber and Folgmann each netted a goal to beat the Soo.
Burkholder also had an assist. VanderRoest, Chase Adams, Gavin Graczyk, Peters and Dawson all had helpers as well.
The Trojans host Cadillac, Wednesday.