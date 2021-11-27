TRAVERSE CITY — The seasoner opener took extra time for the Traverse City Central Trojans, but it turned out to be worth it.
The Trojans (1-0) won their boys varsity hockey season opener Friday with a 1-0 overtime victory against Northville at Centre Ice Arena. Central played the first of a TC doubleheader. Crosstown rival Traverse City West took on Farmington in the nightcap, winning 9-1.
Shea Harmeson scored the OT winner on an assist from Cam Peters. Grant Neuhardt turned in a clean sheet and picked up the shutout in goal with 18 saves.
Central takes on Farmington at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Centre Ice.
Titans mercy Farmington 9-1
Traverse City West dismantled Farmington in the second game at Centre Ice on Friday, scoring four goals in the third period to build an eight-goal lead and trigger the mercy rule against the Falcons.
The Titans (2-0) got a hat trick from Tyler Esman, who scored goals in the first, second and third periods. He also assisted on two goals. Jack Burzynski, Jonah Starr, Antti Virolainen, Michael Schermerhorn, Drew Moeggenborg and Tristan Simrau also had goals for West.
Brandon Meyers, Esman, Simon McManus and Carter Dobb all had two assists in the nonconference win. Schermerhorn, Burzynski, Moeggenborg, Virolainen and Gradin Osmulski each had one helper.
Mac Smith picked up 10 saves in net.
“We’ve got a tough one (Saturday),” West head coach Jeremy Rintala said, referring to the Titans’ 3 p.m. match with Northville. “They put up a heckuva fight against Central, so we’re going to have our hands full. It was good to be on the winning side, tonight. Back to work tomorrow.”