TRAVERSE CITY — Any time Traverse City West and Traverse City Central meet up, it always carries some significance.
Monday and Tuesday, the stakes off the court are even bigger.
The Titans and Trojans basketball teams face off in freshman and junior varsity games Monday and the varsity Tuesday, with each contest serving as a fundraiser for the Cowell Family Cancer Center at Munson Hospital.
Dubbed the “Purple Games,” the event aims to raise at least $1,500 through donations and T-shirt sales.
The two athletic programs already sold more than $400 in purple shirts ahead of the anticipated rivalry matchups, selling all they had. Central’s girls team is wearing purple warm-ups and pink jerseys for its home game against West at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Trojans girls basketball coach Jen Dutmers said the idea was the brainchild of Central players, who brought up that they hadn’t worn the team’s Pink Out jerseys since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’d like to raise $1,500 to donate to Cowell,” Dutmers said. “It’s just a way for them to remember a family member or loved one who has battled cancer. Even though we’re competing on the floor, it’s nice to come together for a community organization.”
Monday’s games include Central’s JV Black girls against West’s freshmen at 5:30 p.m. in the TCW auxiliary gym, with the junior varsity boys playing at 5:30 p.m. in the main gym. That day wraps up with the Trojan JV Gold girls against the Titan JV at 7 p.m. in West’s main gym, with the freshman boys facing off at the same time in the auxiliary gym next door.
“All the girls are going to have shooting shirts with someone their supporting with a name on it,” West girls basketball coach Tim Rieman said. “And it’s for a great cause, obviously. We look forward to being part of it.”
Tuesday brings the varsity contests, with the girls clash at 5:30 p.m. and the boys facing off at 7 p.m., both at Central.
