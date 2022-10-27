TRAVERSE CITY — There are few things sweeter in sports than winning a conference for the first time in a long time at home. But to do it against a crosstown rival raises the sweetness to another level.
Traverse City Central locked up a share of the Big North Conference volleyball crown for the first time since 2005, sharing the title with Cadillac — making it the eighth straight BNC title for the Vikings.
The Trojans handed Traverse City West a 3-0 loss in sets, despite the Titans making a slight comeback in the third set.
TC Central put together its annual Dig Pink game to help raise money for breast cancer awareness. The Trojans student section understood the assignment — dressing in as much pink as possible. The girls and coaches got a chance to honor someone who has or is dealing with breast cancer on the back of their warm-up shirts.
TC Central head coach Emily Wilbert wore a shirt in honor of her aunt, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Wilbert added that she is doing well and has responded to the treatment.
“It sort of unified everybody working toward the same goal of supporting,” Wilbert said.
The Trojans honored their loved ones by taking a 2-0 lead. But in the third set, the Titans didn’t go away quietly. The Trojans started the third on a 7-0 run, extending their lead 14-4, but after dropping the first two sets, the Titans didn’t go away.
“What we ended up doing a lot better in the third game was swinging aggressively at the ball,” TC West coach Emily Baumann said.
After the Titans called their first timeout in the third set, they began to inch closer and found themselves down 18-14.
“We lost a little focus,” Wilbert said. “It’s hard because in the first two games, we did do so well and and we’re playing great. We did go on some runs that in the third set to do it again, and I think was challenging for them. They did sort of let up a little bit and take their foot off the gas just enough to be able to let them walk back in there.”
In the first set, the Trojans won 25-16 after junior Addison Booher and her teammates kept serving up points to keep the Trojans in the lead. In the second, their serves and defensive front helped lead them to a 25-14 win.
“We talked about that yesterday in practice, how important it was to get our serves in. Last time we played West, both teams missed a lot of serves,” Wilbert said. “I made a point to work on it in practice and told the girls that we need to get our serves in, and I feel like we served great tonight.”
That all paid off in the final stretch of the third set when the Titans began to make their run.
After the Titans got within four in the third, Central took a timeout and extended the lead. But the Titans didn’t go away until Central senior Lilly Briggs dished out three straight aces to give the Trojans the 25-20 win.
The entire Trojans’ student section stormed the court to celebrate with the team and the win against the rival Titans and their student section. The two groups produced a lot of noise throughout the night.
“I’m 100 percent used to it,” said Briggs. “My biggest thing is I focus on the ball and don’t think about anything else.”
Winning a share of Big North took a team effort. Marley Richmond had seven digs, 37 assists, one kill and three aces; Natalie Bourdo had 15 kills, two assists and two aces; Elyse Heffner had six digs, 11 kills, one ace and a block; Catelyn Heethius had four digs and 13 kills; Kate McCrary finished with four digs, 10 kills and two aces.
With the regular season coming to a close, the start of the district is around the corner. After losing on Tuesday, Baumann has her team looking ahead to the district rematch against the Trojans back at Central on Monday.
