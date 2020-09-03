TRAVERSE CITY — While news of fall sports being reinstated swept across the state Thursday, some people at Traverse City Central were instead focused on winter sports.
TC Central announced the hiring of its new boys basketball head coach Thursday, bringing in a collegiate coach after losing Travis Schuba to the college ranks in June.
Stephen Draper, who is leaving his position as a full-time assistant coach at Albion College, was tabbed to lead the Trojans into the future after an impressive round of interviews.
“He really impressed everyone at all levels here at TC Central,” Athletic director Zac Stevenson said. “What was enjoyable in the interview setting was his ability to present concepts and teach. He has that kind of cerebral level of basketball knowledge and instruction, and a calmness that he had in his presentation to us.”
Draper will also be joining TCAPS as a Civics and Economics teacher at the high school level, which Stevenson said is only a bigger plus to their program.
“We are so excited that our basketball staff continues to grow into a really fantastic group of young guys leading our young men at all levels of the program,” Stevenson said. “Great leadership sets our kids up for great success. Our programs have always been very good with the idea of developing good people and using sports as an avenue to get there.”
The Taylor, Mich., native didn’t come from a traditional basketball background like the last Trojan’s head coach Travis Schuba, but his experience with coaching it stood out to the boards at TCC.
Draper played college soccer at Spring Arbor University where he got his teaching degree in social studies and English. A middle school teaching job in Holt, MI led him to coaching under Matt Essell for several years before he was scooped up by Marietta College for two years.
Draper has spent the last three seasons with the Britons, a place from which he hopes to bring some of his philosophies. The 32-year-old coach said his team’s benchmarks will be defense-first with transition play being a huge factor into the new offense.
“Being a solid half-court defensive team is going to give us a better chance to compete with the best teams in the state, which is our ultimate goal,” Draper said. “I think there’s a misnomer that you can’t play through posts or forwards and still be a high scoring team. I think that if you got the right guys I think you can do that.”
The Trojans already boast a huge presence on the block with junior Josh Burnham and senior Carson Briggs taking up a lot of space down low. While Draper hasn’t had the chance to see his new team play, he had the chance to scout Briggs’ older brother Preston a couple years ago and is excited to see what the younger of the two can do.
“My hope is that we can utilize those two guys who are big time athletes and strong kids who can score around the rim one-on-one,” Draper said. “I want to bring sort of what we have here at Albion where our center averages 32 points and 18 rebounds a game.”
The Trojans won 16 straight games to end last season before their postseason run was cut short by COVID-19. Draper said he realizes he “doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel” at TC Central after what Schuba had put in place as a program but he hopes to bring a bit of his own flavor north with him.
“It’s more about coming in and and maintaining the success they’ve had and hopefully given them a little different voice to listen to,” Draper said. “The biggest thing for me was being a part of what I felt was a great community. I know the people at TC Central are passionate about their jobs from an academic and athletic standpoint.”
Draper will be starting virtual teaching on Sept. 14 and hopes to be in workouts with his new team by the end of next week.
