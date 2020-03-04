TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central couldn’t wait to get to Traverse City West.
Then once the game started, it looked like the Trojans couldn’t get back home fast enough, as they jumped out to an early lead and went on to a convincing 48-35 girls basketball district semifinal win on the Titans home court.
Much of the Trojan team assembled at the home of Central head coach Greg Farmer and his daughter Riley well before pregame.
"They were leaving the house before I was," Central head coach Greg Farmer said. "They were so excited to get here and just wanted to come and play, so they took that energy and just poured it right in."
Central jumped out to a 7-0 lead early on, capped by a Sadie Zann 3-pointer.
The win earns the Trojans (7-14) a long trip to Marquette for Friday’s 6 p.m. Division 1 district championship game against the Redettes (15-7). Central hasn’t won in Marquette since October 1990, a span of 20 games.
Central and West had split two regular-season games, with the third matchup set up by West's 51-47 district win Monday over Gaylord.
"It's unexplainable," Central senior guard Carina Stewart said. "I don't have words for it. This just feels literally amazing, like we can do anything. That's the feeling, like unstoppable."
West senior guard Emma Gustafson missed the game with an illness, giving the Titans one less ball handler to combat Central's pressure defense, and the Trojans rolled out to a 21-8 lead two minutes before halftime on a Stewart layup.
"In practice all day we've been working on their defense and what they do and how we fell last game," Stewart said. "So when we came into this game, we knew what to do. We weren't nervous at all. We stayed up. We played up today and it was amazing."
Central started the season 2-13, but has now taken five of its last six games. The Trojans plan to stop Friday in Manistique for a shoot-around on the way to Marquette, which beat the Trojans 44-38 in Traverse City in December.
Zann finished Wednesday's crosstown rivalry game with 12 points, second only to Stewart's game-high 19.
"She hits those shots," Farmer said of Zann. "She hasn't taken those shots all year. She's been for some reason afraid to shoot. All of a sudden she just did, and it was obviously good for us with her hitting those."
Aliah Diehl led West (8-14) with 12 points and Megan Lautner pitched in 11 as the two interior players provided most of the Titans' offense. Sara Schermerhorn and Darcy Daenzer each added four points.
"Jo (Jordan) Burnham, Siiri Asiala, Peyton Carlson and Mackenzie Bohrer, they all did an awesome job on their posts," Farmer said. "They're pretty good in that post area and our girls just did an awesome job defensively against them."
Burnham and Riley Farmer each scored five, Asiala four and Carlson three. Stewart grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals, while Asiala and Burnham each grabbed eight rebounds.
Zann knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Stewart one, while West didn't dial in from long distance all night. The Titans did outshoot Central at the free-throw stripe, hitting 13-of-17 to the Trojans' 9-for-12. Diehl scored half of her 12 points at the line.
"Slow start and we had a hard time putting the ball in the basket," TC West head coach Amy Drake said. "It's hard to win when we don't put points on the board. We had a hard time handling the ball with the pressure, so we struggled."
West ended the season winning four of seven over the last three weeks to account for half of the team's victories.
"We won some close ones, we lost some close ones," Drake said. "We had quite a few close games that could have gone either way, so I'm happy. My kids worked hard tonight, they never gave up. It was not a lack of effort."
