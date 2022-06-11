BIG RAPIDS — Traverse City Central is poised for a jump.
The Trojans shot an opening-day 317 and sit in fourth place after the first day of the Division 1 golf state championships. Lois McManus and company think that will change tomorrow at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids.
"We had some surprise results and some great results," McManus said. "I think we can move up to second place, based on how the other teams play."
Central is 21 shots behind overall leader Ann Arbor Skyline, 16 back of second-place Detroit Catholic Central and within seven of third-place Brighton.
"I think we can," Central senior and captain Shea Harmeson said. "We've got it in us."
Harmeson started the day with a 7-over front nine, but closed with a 1-under back nine to finish with a 6-over 78.
"I wasn't happy," Harmeson said. "I was happy with how I finished and how I battled back."
Michael Beattie paced the Trojans with a 5-over 77, putting him in 14th place as he birdied three of the five par-5s. Harmeson is one shot back, tied for 20th in a field of 113 golfers.
Boston Price and Mack Shane each shot 80 for Central.
DIVISION 2
Cadillac 13th after first day
Harry Chipman's 3-over 74 led Cadillac, which sits in 13th place at the Division 2 state finals at The Meadows on the campus of Grand Valley State University.
Chipman eagled the par-4, 424-yard No. 15 and birdied the par-4 No. 8. He's tied for sixth in the individual race, seven shots behind Gull Lake's Bryce Wheeler (4-under).
The Vikings were also led by Davin Brown (86), Ben Drabik (87) and Noah Traviss (88).
Birmingham Brother Rice leads the tournament, 32 shots ahead of Cadillac and four in front of second-place Spring Lake.
Gaylord's Kole Putnam sits in 16th place with a 76.
DIVISION 3
St. Francis 2nd, 10 shots off lead
Traverse City St. Francis trails Ann Arbor Greenhills by 10 strokes, sitting in second place overall after the opening round of the Division 3 state finals the The Fortress in Frankenmuth.
The Gladiators are tied with Grosse Pointe Liggett for second, five shots ahead of Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
Tommy Puetz paced the Glads with a 3-over 75, carding four birdies and in eighth place individually, four shots off the lead held by Greenhills' Beau Brewer (1-under). Josh Slocum shot 79 (16th place), David Ansley 80 (19th place), Gabe Classens 82 and Jagger Smith 83.
Boyne City is in 14th place, led by Kolton Stadt's 4-over 76 that puts him in a tie for 10th place. Andrew Stadt shot 85 and Nic Santina 89.
Manistee's Jacob Scharp carded an 81, putting him in 24th place as he birdied two of the par-5s.
DIVISION 4
Glen Lake 4th, Charlevoix 8th at MSU
Blake O'Connor's 3-over 75 led Glen Lake to a fourth-place finish after the first day at the Division 4 state finals at Forest Akers West on the campus of Michigan State University.
O'Connor carded five birdies, including three on par-5s, to sit in third place individually, three strokes off the lead.
Michael Houtteman carded a 79 (12th place), Jackson Zywicki 88 and Billy Rosa 90 for the Lakers, who trail leader Lansing Christian by 14 strokes, with Clarkston Everest and Kalamazoo Hackett in between.
Charlevoix sits in eighth place, 24 shots behind Lansing Christian, with Suttons Bay 14th and McBain Northern Michigan Christian 15th.
Sam Pletcher led the Rayders with a 14th-place 80, with Hudson Vollmer at 82 (23rd) and Henry Herzog and Joshua Schultz shooting 90 each.
Nathan Schaub paced the Norsemen with an 86 (31st), followed by Nick Dashner (91), Sam Vukasovich (92) and Carter Wolf (97).
McBain NMC's top scorer was Cam Baas with an 84 (26th), with Titus Best (91), Emmitt Baas (94) and Ty VanHaitsma (99) rounding out the Comet counters.
Manistee Catholic's Alex Shriver shot 92, Wolverine's Trent Millay 95 and Frankfort's Ethan Evans 103 as individual finals qualifiers.
