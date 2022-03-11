HOUGHTON LAKE — With McBain on the ropes, Lake City senior Chloe Bisballe wasn’t about to let their heated rivals have a chance to crawl back into the mix.
In the waning minutes of the Division 3 regional championship game at Houghton Lake, Bisballe calmly drilled five straight free throws, helping the Trojans claim the 40-36 victory Thursday. The win is their second regional crown in the last four years.
“My team was counting on me, and I just had to hit them,” she said. “I just took some deep breaths and told myself that I’ve got this. And I did.”
The neighboring programs split their regular-season meetings. McBain celebrated a Highland Conference championship, thanks to a 49-33 win over the Trojans just weeks earlier. Despite that loss, Lake City (20-4) never doubted this moment would happen.
“We called it our revenge tour,” Lake City head coach Bill Tisron said. “In the last week of the regular season, we lost to both Manton and McBain. We were able to get Manton last week in the district and the girls wanted this game, they wanted to have this opportunity.”
The Ramblers took a 32-31 lead on an Analiese Fredin 3-pointer with about six minutes to play, but still, Lake City wasn’t about to flinch.
“The girls didn’t seem nervous,” Tisron said. “They felt confident they could win this game.”
The Trojans answered that three with a long jumper by Jessica Allen and a nice spin and lefty flip-in at the basket by Emma Nickerson, giving them a 35-32 lead.
Lake City was more than happy to milk chunks of time off the clock and send Bisablle, who finished with a game-high 16 points, to the line.
McBain had one final run, getting to within 39-36 with 30 seconds left thanks to a drive to the hoop by Emma Schierbeek. Bisballe hit her fifth free throw in a row to make it 40-36. Although her next was off the mark, the two-possession lead was enough.
“It is just a special group,” Tisron said. “These girls have bought into the team game, the team environment and there is no selfish player on this team. Obviously, MacKenzie (Bisballe) and Chloe are our top dogs, but the other girls do what their role is.”
Tirson singled out Rylee Cohoon’s defense on Schierbeek and Jessica Allen’s ball pressure.
“The girls were locked in. This is just special, anytime you get this far it is a huge moment for the school, the town and the community. I’m super proud of them,” he said.
Schierbeek, the Ramblers’ 1,000-plus point scorer, had her best moments in the second quarter. She hit a quick pull-up jumper near the basket for a 6-5 lead and later drilled a 3-pointer from just a few steps inside the mid-court line that made it 13-9. Schierbeek put in baskets at 15-11 and 19-13 as well, but she only had one more the rest of the way as Lake City’s concentrated effort to slow her down prevailed.
“That was totally the plan,” Tisron said. “It seems like they feed off her. If she hits shots, they hit shots. When she is having a hard time, they have a hard time.”
McBain held a 19-17 lead at the half, leaving head coach Drew Bronkema fairly optimistic to that point.
“I’m fully OK with playing that (slower) style,” Bronkema said. “We think we can play slow, we think we can play fast but at the same time, I think we played too fast. ... All I can say is we are going to get back to work and try to do better next year.”
The Trojans took a 22-20 lead on a putback by MBisballe and pulled to a 26-22 lead on a 16-footer by C. Bisballe.
McBain tied it at 26-all late in the frame, but MacKenzie Bisballe buried an NBA-range three moments before the quarter ended to make it 29-26 entering the fourth.
Fredin scored McBain’s first five points of the fourth, but Lake City controlled the game from there.
“In the locker room (at half), we said we are fine, we are right where we want to be,” Tisron said. “I told them this was going to be a roller coaster game. We can’t get too low, we can’t get too high. We just have to keep playing our game.”
MacKenzie Bisballe finished with a dozen points, and Nickerson chipped in six.
The Ramblers (20-4), led by Schierbeek’s 11, also had Fredin score eight.
The win sends Lake City to Tuesday’s quarterfinal game against third-ranked Glen Lake (24-0), who topped Calumet 53-39 in its regional title contest.
“We played a heck of a game,” Chloe Bisballe said. “They were up in the first half but we didn’t let that stop us. We just want to keep going all the way if we can.”
Prep basketball
