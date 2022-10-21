TRAVERSE CITY — The swimmers on the co-op Traverse City Tritons ended their last home meet on Thursday with a splash.
It was only their second home meet of the season, and the girls — seniors especially — noticed a difference compared to their first home meet. Family, friends and students from all three Traverse City area schools — Central, West and St. Francis — came to support the swimmers at the Easling Pool at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA to watch them take on Cadillac. They also showed support for the three Traverse City Central seniors — the only seniors on the team.
“Very great feeling that the city has your back in this. Being a swimmer, that doesn’t get as much notice as football or soccer,” said senior Avery Bills. “It’s validating to know that they know that. I mean, swimming is kind of a hard sport, and it’s nice knowing that.”
The Tritons dominated every category — from the 200 medley relay to the 400 freestyle relay — with the seniors all having an exceptional day. TC Central senior Cam Crosby ended things with a bang.
Crosby finished first in every event in which she competed: the 50 freestyle (26:72), 100 butterfly (1:05:91), 200 medley relay (2:02:75_ and 400 freestyle relay (4:43:24).
Bills finished the night first in three out of the four events. Bills finished first in the 200 IM (2:33:41), 100 backstroke (1:02:94), and 200 medley relay (2:02:75), and she took third in the 400 freestyle relay (4:49:15).
Amelia Naperala finished in the top three in all four of her events. The Trojan senior was on the same relay team as Bills and Crosby to start the swim meet. She finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:26:89). Naperala finished third in the 100 backstroke (1:26:86) and 400 freestyle relay (4:49:15).
The Tritons ended their home finale in great fashion. Head coach Megan Petroelje still found things the swimmers can work on over the next couple of weeks before the conference meet takes place.
“Details — just like the small breaths, the small start off the wall,” she said. “This is our last competition before the conference meet in a couple of weeks, so from then it’ll be about details.”
The three seniors weren’t the only ones making splashes in the pool. Petroelje complimented sophomore Hannah Lantz, who finished first in the 500 freestyle (6:00:38) and finished second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:43:24).
Ella Cabbage also got a nod from her coach for her performance in the pool. Cabbage swam in three events, and finished first in all of them. The 200 freestyle (2:06:84), 100 freestyle (00:58:32), and 400 freestyle relay (4:29:15).
While she listed a few names, she added the whole team performed as well as she hoped for their last home meet. Since their previous home meet a couple of weeks ago, Petroelje said that the team has come together — making this season more fun.
For the three seniors, this was their first year having Petroelje as head coach of the Tritons. Petroelje noted that she experienced the same thing her senior year and is proud of the three seniors and how they bought into what she wanted the team to be.
“It can be intimidating and scary because it’s hard to have the same person for three years and then have someone new,” she said. “There is so much unknown already about your senior year that it’s something all three of them are worried about.
“Since day one has been awesome. They stepped up to the plate when it comes to just leadership in general and leading these girls through meets and all that. I am immensely proud.”
The seniors each had something they’ll miss about being a part of the Tritons, but each agreed that the team camaraderie is what they will miss most of all.
“It’s bittersweet because it’s been a great ride with these people for the last four years,” Bills said. “I’m excited to go to college and do college-level swimming.”
The Tritons won’t be back in the pool until the first weekend of November for the conference meet at Manistee.
