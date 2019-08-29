BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Eagles are led by a three-headed monster.
Connor Niepoth, Luke Niepoth and Jater Castle, who are the senior co-captains, have all started for at least three years and carry a lot of the burden for the Eagles.
Luke will be starting his third year at quarterback, Connor will be running the ball and Castle can do just about anything on defense according to head coach Brock Robinson.
"Jater is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached," the seventh-year head coach said. "Defensively he is the ideal guy that you need in 8-man. He is tough enough to play linebacker or go to the line if we need him. He can also go into coverage if the other team goes into spread."
Castle will also be seeing more time at tight and split end on offense. The Eagles were limited in what he could do on offense last season after an injury hampered him mid-season.
Although Castle will be back catching passes, that doesn't mean that Bellaire is planning to throw the ball as much as they did in 2018.
"Last year we threw the ball more than we ran it, which isn't my ideal situation," Robinson said. "I am looking to balance it more this year, trying to get to 50/50 this year and we were 70/30 in favor of passing last year.
"Being more balanced is the key."
Luke has 47 career touchdowns and has passed for 3,504 yards but Robinson is looking to get more out of him in the running game this season. Robinson has added more designed QB runs and said they will be a complement to the read option that they ran last year. Luke also plays linebacker on defense while his cousin Connor is a defensive back.
The Eagles lost one of their best receivers in Mitch Lampman and linebacker Andrew Dennis but have a young core of sophomores coming up the ranks.
Cole Robinson, who started on the offensive line in 2018, leads a group of seven sophomores for the Eagles and is joined on the line by junior Bryce Baeckeroot. Newcomers Brady Hoogerhyde (OL/LB) and Quentin Baeckeroot (OL/NT) are expected to add to that young core.
The Eagles went 0-6 in their first year in the Midwest Central Michigan 8-Man league and have a tough schedule in the early season. Bellaire will take on Suttons Bay (9-2 in 2018) in Week Two and Onekama, who made a run to the 8-player state finals last season, in Week Three.
"I expect us to be much more competitive than we were last year," Robinson said. "We have all of our skill guys returning and we had a lot of younger lineman get good experience last year."
