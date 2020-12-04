FRANKFORT — Dave Jackson knew of Trevor Triem before he needed to find a baseball coach.
The Frankfort athletic director recalls seeing Triem interact with middle school volleyball players as his fiance coached the Panthers seventh-grade team.
When Triem applied for the vacant baseball position — created by the resignation last month of second-year coach Derek Jackson for personal reasons — Jackson had to give the native Texan a chance.
Triem accepted the baseball position this week.
Jackson noticed Triem encouraging players at Trish Denune's seventh-grade volleyball games and was impressed with how he interacted with student-athletes.
"He's got a really good pedigree," Jackson said. "He's a passionate coach and teacher. I'm tickled to death. I think we have someone to return Frankfort baseball to the accomplishments of the past."
Triem, who has no high school coaching experience, was a star baseball player in his home state of Texas, a three-time all-area middle infielder at Rockwall High School, a 5A school just east of Dallas.
Triem played collegiately at Navarro College for two seasons and two more at the University of Texas at Arlington. All during college, he said he helped at his high school's summer camps and taught private baseball lessons.
Jackson said he talked to Triem's high school coach during the hiring process.
"He said, 'Hiring Travis will make you look like a genius,'" Jackson said.
He coached Benzonia Little League teams for two years, taking over the 10-11 age group that didn't have a coach and going on to an undefeated regular season. He coached the 11-12 age group the following season.
"Baseball was really my life," said Triem, the general manager of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Frankfort. "Eleven months out of the year, that was my life. I've had some phenomenal coaches over the years."
Triem played at Navarro under Skip Johnson, who now leads the University of Oklahoma since 2018.
Jackson said former Panthers coach Mike Zimmerman helped in the selection process and sat in on interviews.
"Frankfort has a lot of tradition," Triem said. "Zimmerman coached for a long time and was very successful. I hope to bring it back to that. I don't know how to play the game without trying to win."
Zimmerman coached Frankfort from 1994-2018, amassing 550 wins and earning a 2013 induction into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Triem, who turns 40 in April, has lived in Frankfort for six years now. He ran an environmental construction company and a restaurant in Texas, as well as starting Extreme Trees Plus in Frankfort.
The new coach said he intends to set up a Zoom meeting with Panthers players soon.
"I'm not a guy that's going to sit there and not be heard from," Triem said. "You're going to see a lot of passion from me. What you see is what you get. You're not going to have to guess what I'm thinking."