TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis made a beeline to the state championship game, powered by its O-line.
The 13-0 Gladiators play in Saturday’s 10 a.m. Division 7 title game against Jackson Lumen Christi (10-3) in no small part thanks to the team’s offensive and defensive lines dominating opponents in the trenches.
“Their front on both sides of the ball is big, extremely physical,” New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said after last week’s 53-8 semifinal loss to St. Francis. “We knew we were going to be in for a tough game up front.”
The trench work has gotten things done to the tune of 3,700 rushing yards and another 1,286 passing through 12 games. The Gladiators average 8.27 yards per carry, scoring 57 touchdowns rushing and another 18 through the air.
“They’re the best we’ve seen all year,” said Lumen Christi head coach Herb Brogan, who owns a 394-94 record in 43 years with the Titans. “Their offense, nobody has been able to stop it. They’ve hung 40 on everybody and most of that’s in the first half.”
The Gladiators and Titans played in Week Two, with St. Francis winning 42-35 on the road.
“There’s just not many weaknesses on either side of the ball,” Brogan said. “That’s why they’ve done so well. I think we’re a better football team than we were then, which is to be expected if you’re doing your job. But St. Francis can say the same.”
It’s the 15th state final appearance in Lumen Christi history, and the 11th for St. Francis.
“It’s a dream of every player to go to Ford Field and play in a state final, especially wearing blue and gold,” St. Francis senior quarterback Wyatt Nausadis said. “And with it being a team that we’ve already played, I don’t think it would have as much of a problem playing them twice, just because it was 11 weeks ago. Whole new setting, different excitement, adrenaline. I think everything is going to be completely different than it was Week Two.”
Lumen Christi remains the only team to play St. Francis this season and lose by less than 16 points.
Folks who haven’t seen St. Francis play might well assume the Gladiators boast five huge linemen that just push opponents around. The only correct assertion is the pushing people around part.
The Glads do have two big linemen in left tackle Ethan Morgan (6-2, 270) and right tackle Devin Town (6-2, 240), with their three interior linemen — guards Ben Taylor and Ryan Henning-Neumann and center Caleb Franke — averaging around 200 pounds.
“We’re not always the biggest line, I can tell you that,” St. Francis running back Jack Prichard said. “But we’ve got great technique. We’re so low. So as running backs, we just get there and we hit the hole and the hole is always pretty wide.”
All five starters lost weight from last year to become faster off the ball. That’s evidenced in games such as the Ithaca one where St. Francis linemen routinely had Yellowjacket defenders pushed back several yards before the Glads’ bevy of running fakes developed, giving backs even more of a head of steam and running downhill.
“I like running behind Ethan Morgan,” Prichard said. “He’s a big body and, this year, his speed has gotten a lot better. He’s always hustling his butt off and he’s going to get get a block for me.”
Morgan stepped into the starting lineup this year, replacing graduated Hunter Alpers. He played rugby last spring to help his overall conditioning.
As is typical in football, the lines don’t get a lot of publicity. So they take pride in other ways.
“A high score that involves a lot of rushing touchdowns,” Henning-Neumann said. “It very much relies on what the offensive line gets done. ... We don’t have the biggest kids, we don’t have the tallest kids on our line. But we’re quick and we know what to do and we get it done.”
That opens a lot of running lanes for the team’s bruising power back duo of Garrett Hathaway and Joey Donahue, who weigh in at 220 and 215 pounds. Smaller, speedy backs in Burke Flowers and Prichard offer a change of pace to catch opposing defenses off guard.
“That’s definitely one thing Coach (Josh) Sellers implements with our guys, is just being physical,” Hathaway said. “That’s the football we play. We are run team at the end of the day, so it’s that physical football and you have to out-physical the guy across from you.”
That applies to the defensive side of the ball as well, where the Glads employ a lot of the same players on the line plus Brian Rialson (6-1, 250), Tommy Richardson (6-0, 175) and sophomore Warren Asher (6-2, 240).
“Versus Ithaca and last week, we were mixing in Garrett Hathaway on the line,” said Prichard, who picked off two New Lothrop passes. “He’s done a great job getting pressure on the quarterback.”
Hathaway is second on the Gladiators’ roster in rushing yards with 788 through 12 games. Nausadis leads the way and is 16 yards short of 1,000, which would put him over the century mark in both passing (1,192) and rushing.
Hathaway suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter of last Saturday’s rout of New Lothrop. He wore a boot during Tuesday’s practice at the Grand Traverse Resort, but both he and Sellers said he’ll play Saturday.
St. Francis practiced Tuesday and Wednesday in the Governor’s Hall inside the Grand Traverse Resort, just as they did two seasons ago to prepare for the 2020 title game that New Lothrop won 42-35. The facility offers footing on the ballroom’s carpet similar to turf and helps replicate the warm temperatures the team faces Saturday on the Lions’ artificial turf.
“Obviously, the game didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but it’s a great facility and if we have it to use and the Resort is going to let us use it, we will take advantage of it,” Sellers said.
This marks the Gladiators’ 11th state championship appearance, bringing back six crowns in the first 10 trips to Detroit. However, the last championship banner came in 2009, the longest title drought since the program won its first in 1983.
The Gladiators’ game against Lumen Christi marks the fifth against a top-10 team in the last seven weeks and the seventh overall. St. Francis outscored the previous four 203-35.
“We talk every week about how we haven’t played our best game yet,” Nausadis said. “Our goal is for it to be Week 14. Obviously, we’re very happy with how the last two games went and how we’ve played and executed our game plan. So if we can do that going into the last week and play our best game, we will be just fine.”
The Michigan High School Football Coaches Association’s all-state team in Division 7 includes Nausadis, Donahue, Hathaway and kicker Ty Martinchek on the first team, while Lumen Christi senior running back Derrick Walker and senior linebacker Devian Franklin.
The first meeting between the Glads and Titans went back and forth, with St. Francis’ defense holding off Lumen’s last-ditch attempt to tie the game on sacks by Drew Hardy and Richardson.
“We kind of went into that game hoping for the best, knowing we had good athletes and we could match up with them,” Sellers said. “But then to have that outcome was kind of a shot of confidence for us. Our kids are going to go into this rematch with them — understanding that we did it once, we can do it again.”
A good amount of St. Francis’ team was there for the finals loss to New Lothrop, and almost all in last year’s semifinal setback against Pewamo-Westphalia.
Three sophomore offensive linemen — Henning-Neumann, Town and Donahue, who since shifted to fullback — started against the Hornets.
Nausadis missed the 2020 state final (actually played in January of 2021 because of COVID-19 delays) due to injury, as did Donahue for the Pewamo contest last season.
“The senior group, they lost two years ago,” Sellers said. “Last year’s semifinal loss stung this group quite a bit, too. So to be able to atone for that this year, with this senior group especially, is a big deal and it’s something that they’ve been striving for all season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.