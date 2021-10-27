EAST KENTWOOD — The Traverse City West soccer team has the same three goals every year.
Win the conference. Win the district. Win the regional. It’s the nice thing about a program that has had two head coaches in the 24 years the school has been around — Jason Carmien and Matt Griesinger.
The Titans completed two of those goals this season, but West fell in the regional semifinals Tuesday night to Okemos 2-1 in East Kentwood at the Pat Peterson Athletic Complex.
Okemos led 2-0 at the half after goals in the 4th and 29th minute. The first goal came on a shot that rebounded off the post, the second from about 10-yards out on a good individual play.
Colin Blackport scored the Titans’ only goal in the 59th minute, but West was unable to equalize the score in the final 20 minutes of play.
Griesinger called the second half a “super even game.”
“We defended a lot in the first half and just had a couple of miscues,” he said. “We just couldn’t put together 80 minutes of our brand of soccer.”
Okemos and West have met in the playoffs the last three seasons, with the Titans winning the first two en route to a pair of state finals appearances.
West finishes its year 16-5-2 and 10-0 in Big North Conference play.
The program will graduate seven seniors — Blackport, Josh Hirschenberger, Luc Buttleman, Patrick Guiney, Caleb Nowak, Cooper Davis and Carson Gretzmacher — but also return several underclassmen who played heavy minutes in 2021.
Sophomores Dougie Rice, Ben Carlson, Ben Schramski, Keegan Smith, Noah Dorsch and freshman Aiden Orth all played varsity this fall. Trae Collins started at goalkeeper as a junior.
MORE SOCCER
Petoskey 3 (SO)
FH Central 2
Petoskey: Dylan Aldridge goal; Sam Smith goal.
UP NEXT: The Northmen (17-3-3) will play Grand Rapids Christian in the Division 2 regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Springs.
VOLLEYBALL
Elk Rapids 3
Frankfort 0
Elk Rapids def. Frankfort 25-18, 25-17, 25-21.
Elk Rapids: Morgan Bergquist 9 kills, 4 digs; Emma Gilbert 6 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs; Morgan Wirtz 4 kills, 4 digs; Addison Jacobs 4 kills, 2 aces; Haleigh Yocom 4 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Grace Mischel 2 aces, 20 digs; Ryleigh Yocom 2 kills, 2 aces, 29 assists, 9 digs.
UP NEXT: The Elks (20-17-5, 7-0 Lake Michigan) head to Northport on Thursday to compete in a quad tournament with Kingsley, North Bay and Mesick.
McBain 3
Manton 0
McBain def. Manton 25-23, 25-11, 25-14.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 1 kill, 6 digs; Ashley Bredahl 3 aces, 1 kill, 8 assists, 4 digs; Lauren Wilder 2 kills, 3 digs; Leah Helsel 1 ace, 2 kills, 7 digs’ Megan Moffit 3 aces, 7 kills, 2 assists, 5 digs; Morgan Shepler 1 ace, 3 digs.
“We came out strong in game one and had a nice lead but failed to put them away. We struggled to move forward in the next games,” Manton head coach Nicole Helsel said. “The girls are in the last week of our regular season, and it is important that they remember the fun of playing a game and how team sports build character.”
UP NEXT: The Rangers host Houghton Lake on Thursday.