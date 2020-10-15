TC CENTRAL at GAYLORD
RECORDS: TC Central (4-0, 4-0 BNC); Gaylord (1-3, 1-3 BNC)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCC leads 15-8
RADIO: FM-101.5
LAST YEAR: TCC won 55-21
BACKGROUND: TC Central is primed to finish its Big North Conference season 5-0 and take back-to-back conference titles. The Trojans defense has yet to allow more than 20 points in a game, and Gaylord was the only BNC team to score more than 13 points on the Trojans in 2019.
CADILLAC at TC WEST
RECORDS: Cadillac (3-1, 3-1 BNC); TC West (3-1, 3-1 BNC)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TC West leads 17-6
RADIO: AM-580
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST YEAR: TC West won 42-0
BACKGROUND: The battle for second place in the BNC is set to be a good one. Cadillac is looking to avenge back-to-back 42-0 losses to the Titans in 2018 and 2019. The Vikings have not beat the Titans since 2014. TC West has scored 130 points in its last three games while allowing only nine.
SAULT STE. MARIE at KINGSLEY
RECORDS: Kingsley (4-0, 4-0 NMFL-Legends); Sault Ste. Marie (3-1, 2-0 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Kingsley leads 4-2
RADIO: FM-104.5
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST MEETING: Kingsley won 34-16 in 2016
BACKGROUND: The Soo looks to unseat Kingsley as the Legends division champion in its first year in the Northern Michigan Football League. The Stags are on a 14-game conference winning streak dating back to 2018. The Soo's only loss came to Gladstone in Week 2.
MESICK at SUTTONS BAY
RECORDS: Mesick (3-1, 3-0 WM8ML); Suttons Bay (4-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Suttons Bay leads 32-16
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST YEAR: Sutton Bay won 27-18
BACKGROUND: Suttons Bay has had Mesick's number since 1999. The Norsemen have not lost a game played against Mesick in 20 years but the Bulldogs offense could cause trouble for Suttons Bay. Look out for Gabe Parrish, Cole Spencer, Hugh Periard and Shawn Bramer to put up big numbers.
BELLAIRE at GAYLORD ST. MARY
RECORDS: Bellaire (1-3, 1-3 Ski Valley ); Gaylord St. Mary (3-1, 2-1 Ski Valley)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Gaylord St. Mary leads 29-15
LAST MEETING: Gaylord SM won 58-14 in 2009
BACKGROUND: Last season's game was cancelled due to low player numbers so Friday's game marks the first time these teams meet since 2009. The Snowbirds look to rebound from a 34-28 loss to state-ranked Pellston in Week 4 and the Eagles come in off their first win of the season over Central Lake. Michigan State University and Detroit Pistons' play-by-play announcer George Blaha will be calling this game Friday night.
ELK RAPIDS at CHARLEVOIX
RECORDS: Elk Rapids (0-4, 0-4 NMFL-Leaders); Charlevoix (4-0, 3-0 NMFL-Leaders)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix lead 21-9
LAST YEAR: Charlevoix won 40-26
BACKGROUND: The Rayders need to get through Elk Rapids for a shot at the NMFL-Leaders division title against Glen Lake in Week 6. The Elks have only managed nine points on offense this season while the Rayders are averaging 37.5 ppg.
