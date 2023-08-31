TRAVERSE CITY — It’s not the start first-year Traverse City West football head coach James Wagner had in mind when taking over the job this offseason.
“We did a lot of great things tonight. A lot of improvements from last week to this week for my guys, and just being able to execute is still the focus,” Wagner said.
After losing 13-7 to Gaylord in Week One, the Titans find themselves in an 0-2 hole to start the season after losing 27-14 to Grand Haven on Thursday at Thirlby Field for the Coast Guard Cup.
The Titans suffered their first home opener loss since the 2016 season.
“They got to stay positive and together because they’re right there,” Wagner said. “There’s going to be a lot of talk and noise out there, and they can’t let it affect them.”
The Titans trailed 21-14 in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie it up after the Buccaneers punted. The Titans were coming off a scoring drive that led running back Adeyo Illemobade to a 4-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to one score.
“Adeyo is a beast, and he’s going to continue to get the rock,” Wagner said. “It’s nice to give him the rock and know that he’s going to put his head down and get us four yards.”
Illemobade finished the home opener with 17 rushes, 91 rushing yards and two touchdowns — with his longest run being for 18 yards.
After forcing Grand Haven to punt for a second straight drive, the Titans were stopped short to give the Buccaneers another chance to put it away.
The Titans’ defensive line fought hard all four quarters; but with under five minutes remaining, Grand Haven took their time to get settled and picked up back-to-back first downs.
Grand Haven marched down the field with the clock on their side but called a timeout to talk over the 4th-and-5 play on the 18-yard line.
The Titans immediately called a timeout after seeing what Grand Haven was running, but it would end in an 18-yard touchdown run by Buccaneers quarterback Xzavier Rodriguez to go up 27-14.
“We had the right blitz called on the fourth and five down towards the goal line, but he just slipped out of a tackle,” Wagner said. “Give credit to him and his abilities. He’s a heck of a player. He’s going to do that to a lot of teams, but I’m proud of my kids for making those adjustments and learning on the fly.”
The Titans played Isaac Kelsey and Owen Hendrix at quarterback for the second straight game. Not because they can’t decide who to give the play-calling to, but for competitive advantages.
“They’re both competitors, and both offer us different things offensively,” Wagner said. “They’re both going to see playing time at that position throughout the season. I’m proud of them both because they’ve handled it maturely, and they’re their biggest supporters when they know they aren’t on the field.”
Kelsey got the nod to start the first half.
Grand Haven started the Coast Guard Cup with back-to-back scoring drives to go up 14-0 in the first quarter, but TC West responded with a 17-yard touchdown from Kelsey to make it a one-score game.
Kelsey finished the first half with 51 passing yards and one rushing touchdown.
The Titans came out of the locker room for the second half with a bit more juice as Hendrix got the start in the second half.
Hendrix orchestrated a few first downs, but Grand Haven forced a fumble toward the middle of the field. The defense, however, didn’t panic.
The Titans’ defensive line stepped up by sacking Rodriguez twice, forcing them to punt.
“We just saw defensively a couple of adjustments that we needed to make, such as keeping that quarterback contained, which we did,” Wagner said of the second half.
Wagner credited how great the defensive line was in the second half to making corrections needed to contain Rodriguez.
Hendrix put the Titans on his back after getting the ball back.
The Titans marched down the field quickly after receiving the punt. West got a free touchdown after several Grand Haven players got unsportsmanlike penalties, which resulted in Illemobade’s 4-yard touchdown.
Hendrix finished the second half with 18 yards.
TC West split the overall series (8-8) with Grand Haven after failing to recapture the Coast Guard Cup.
The Titans travel to Bay City Western, which they defeated 21-0 last season, Sept. 8.
Wagner was pleased with how his team is playing, but he is itching for the first win of the season.
“It’s sharpening up the fundamentals and sharpening up the nuances of our offense and defense,” Wagner said, “It’s a big improvement from last week to this week, and it’s just a matter of time before things click. This team will grow, and this team will win. It’s just going to be a matter of time.”
