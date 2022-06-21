TRAVERSE CITY — For someone who said he struggled through the first dozen games of his senior season, a selection to the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Dream Team shows just how dominating Wyatt Danilowicz was over the final 24 for Traverse City West.
The MHSBCA announced Monday the members of the 2022 Dream Team along with First-Team and Second-Team selections for Divisions 1, 2, 3 and 4. Danilowicz was also a First-Team selection for Division 1 as a pitcher.
“I’m very blessed to be selected to that,” Danilowicz said of the honors. “I worked very hard to get selected, so I’m glad everything came through.”
Danilowicz was simply unfair to opposing hitters when he toed the rubber. The senior Titan collected an 8-2 record over 54.1 innings pitched and put up some absurd numbers that saw him allow just 23 hits while striking out 118 for a 0.77 ERA and a .129 opponent’s batting average.
He was also a menace at the plate. Danilowicz hit .482 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 RBI while scoring 30 times, stealing 14 bases and taking 23 for the team (that’s baseball lingo for getting hit by a pitch 23 times).
Yet Danilowicz maintained that he hit some bumps in the road when he took to the bump early in the season.
“I started off and struggled. I’d throw a good game and then the next game wouldn’t be too hot. It’d still be a good outing, but I struggled early with walks,” he said.
All of that changed after his performance against in-town rival Traverse City Central where he didn’t allow a single hit to the Trojans over five innings but did walk nine batters while striking out 10 and giving up two runs.
“I kind of dialed things in and got on a streak and got in my groove after that,” he said. “Everything went up from there.”
Danilowicz attributed the turnaround to an adjustment in his mechanics and getting himself right mentally.
“Maybe I was just being too anxious with scouts in the stands and trying to do too much,” Danilowicz said. “I realized that I have to just do my thing and throw the ball.”
The University of Louisville commit is mere weeks away from starting his collegiate career.
“Can’t wait. I cannot wait,” Danilowicz said. “I’m counting down the days.”
Move-in day at Louisville is July 6, and Danilowicz said he sees it as a fresh start.
“I’ve got something to prove,” he said. “I’m going to be the underdog there, the underclassman. I’ve got to work my way up just like I did in high school ball and show them what I’ve got while bringing my best to the table and being the best teammate I can be.”
Danilowicz’s high school rival but soon-to-be fellow Louisville Cardinal, Traverse City Central’s Josh Klug, also received MHSBCA honors Monday. The Trojan was named a pitcher to the Division 1 Second Team.
Other area players earning recognition were Traverse City St. Francis southpaw Charlie Peterson and East Jordan shortstop Tommy Reid, who were both named to the Division 3 First Team. Boyne City’s Aaron Bass and Kaden Jewett both made the Division 3 Second Team as a pitcher and an infielder, respectively.
Peterson went 14-2 in 19 games pitched, tossing 76 innings with a 0.73 ERA (just eight earned runs) and a paltry 0.69 WHIP (36 hits allowed, 17 walks). He also struck out 117 batters.
Reid hit .527 with a .573 on-base percentage and .857 slugging percentage for a 1.430 OPS. He had 48 hits with nine doubles, three triples, five homers, 37 RBI, 37 runs, 14 walks and did not strike out a single time in 110 plate appearances. He also stole 16 bases.
In Division 4, Johannesburg-Lewiston’s Preston Marlatt was the lone First-Team selection. The senior Cardinal racked up a .408 average with a .545 OBP and .757 slugging for a 1.302 OPS. Marlatt had 42 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 31 RBI, 52 runs, 24 walks and 19 strikeouts. He also had 26 stolen bases and was caught just once.
Joberg’s Colin Basinski joined his teammate and made the Division 4 Second Team at catcher along with Glen Lake’s Connor Ciolek and Gaylord St. Mary’s Gavin Bebble.
