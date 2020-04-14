TRAVERSE CITY — All it took was three hours.
Braden Brown was late to join the recruiting trail and unsure if he would find a home to play college baseball next season.
The Traverse City West senior shortstop attended camps and even played on a junior-laden summer travel team to try and get noticed by college scouts.
It wasn’t until Titans head coach Matt Bocian told him of an opportunity to really show off his athletic abilities in a more personal setting that he had his time to shine.
Brown participated in one open practice for Aquinas College over the fall and the rest was history. In the short time he was in Grand Rapids, Brown fell in love with the facilities and the Saints fell in love with him.
“I went down and really enjoyed the coaching staff, players and facilities,” Brown said.
Brown said his late entry into the recruiting process left him with limited options as many teams had already filled rosters. Many teams were searching for a specific talent, but Aquinas saw Brown’s speed and athletic ability and pulled the trigger.
Brown played the majority of his career at shortstop, but Saints head coach Chris LaMange said his speed may be used in the outfield once he steps foot on campus.
“His all-around athletic ability is his strong suit,” Bocian said. “He can run, throw, hit and play multiple positions. I know he can play infield or outfield.”
If the switch is made, it won’t be the first time Brown has been in the outfield. When he was called up to varsity as a sophomore, Brown spent time filling in the outfield and said he has gained speed since then. He said is ready to do whatever he can to see the field.
“I will be happy to player wherever,” Brown said. “I am going to be playing at the college level, whatever they need from me is what ever I will do to help the team.”
Aquinas offered the finance program Brown was looking for and put together an academic and athletic scholarship offer that will cover 94 percent of tuition for the TC West grad.
Brown plans to become a financial advisor while studying finance and business administration.
“His maturity level has grown exponentially,” Bocian said. “All the time he has put in, his love for the game has grown and I know he doesn’t want to give it up.”
Brown said he is using bike rides, personal drills and workouts to stay sharp after his senior season was cancelled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.