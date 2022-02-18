TRAVERSE CITY — The booming roars in the bleachers. The creative themes of the creatures.
The spirit of Titan pride emanates from the student-fan section of Traverse City West Senior High School — appropriately known as the Bleacher Creatures.
Those beasts in the seats and those fans in the stands rose above the rest to be the best and win the 10th installment of the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Battle of The Fans. The honor was the second time in the last six years the Creatures took home the title, also winning in 2016.
"At a very basic level, we do it because it's fun," said Zach Featherstone, a member of the TC West student senate and an organizer of the fan section. "On a deeper level, once you know you have something that is as good as we created in the early part of the year and there's this competition, we knew we had to run and see how far we could take it."
Student sections from Buchanan, Midland Dow and TC West were selected as finalists from a pool of nine semifinalists after a social media challenge round. MHSAA officials visited all three finalists for home basketball games during the last three weeks and produced videos of each section for the MHSAA’s YouTube channel. A public vote was conducted that began Tuesday and ended Thursday.
The 16-member Student Advisory Council also based its vote on positive sportsmanship, student body participation, school spirit, originality, organization, section leadership and overall fun.
MHSAA officials attended the Titans' varsity boys basketball game against Ludington on Feb. 8, during which the Bleacher Creatures sported a Valentine's Day theme that attracted more than 500 students. The spectacle created a sea of pink and red stretching from the floor to the top of the stands.
"It's rare to have a game like the one against Ludington," Featherstone said. "It was packed to the wall, and the only other time we really see that is the classic Central-vs.-West football game, the Patriot Game. To create something that rivals the biggest event of the year, it's monumental."
Patrick Guiney, another member of the West student senate and Bleacher Creatures organizer, said he knew the night against Ludington was going to be crazy when the stands were nearly full during the JV game.
"I didn't even realize how many people were there until halftime when I ran through the men's dance team sign and looked up and saw overflowing bleachers," Guiney said. "It was a ridiculous sight and a fantastic feeling."
The night included chants, tricks such as throwing a student into the air, one student sacrificing his hair and getting his head shaved on the court, and a choreographed TikTok trend dance from some young men rocking pink tutus to Britney Spears' 2003 hit "Toxic" — which came out before a majority of the current Bleacher Creatures were born.
"That really got everyone fired up," Guiney said.
Word of the win began trickling through the hallways during in the middle of a half-day Friday.
"It was a very slow process for everyone to know that we actually won," Featherstone said. "But once everyone did find out, we were all super excited about it."
West Athletic Director Jason Carmien said the Titan students set a goal of winning the Battle earlier this school year and even began prepping during the summer. Carmien said the group focused on being inclusive and making sure they put together some of the best student-fan sections since 2016. He believes they accomplished those goals.
"That's one of the culture pieces that we're most proud of at West," Carmien said. "We can look back to the student leaders that started that culture and were instrumental in this Bleacher Creature brand that they've embraced."
Guiney said making sure all students felt welcome to be part of the Bleacher Creatures was paramount to its success.
"We want the atmosphere to be very positive and encouraging," Guiney said. "We want you there, no matter what you do or what social group you're a part of. Everyone is welcome to come and cheer and have a good time."
Although it was the Bleacher Creatures who won this time, Carmien said their enthusiasm and support helps West's student-athletes win as well.
"Whether you go to volleyball games or hockey games or basketball games or wrestling meets and soccer games, they show up and have a great time," Carmien said. "Those kids did a lot of work to make this happen."
The possibility of winning Battle of the Fans energized the West base. Guiney admitted putting together so many themes and chants for student sections throughout the fall and winter sports season has been a great deal of work, but the payoff is amazing, he said.
"It's a fulfilling feeling knowing that at the end of a tough road of organization and planning, the reward is definitely worth it," Guiney said. "It brings everybody to work together toward this one thing."
The Bleacher Creatures will be recognized as Battle of the Fans champions on March 25 during the boys basketball state semifinals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.
