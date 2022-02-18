Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low 14F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low 14F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.