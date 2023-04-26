TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West Titans could exhale after rival Traverse City Central put together three runs in the seventh but ultimately came up short in game two of Tuesday’s softball doubleheader to avoid the sweep.
The Titans escaped with an 8-6 nail-biter of a win in game two at Thirlby Field after losing 4-0 in the first game. The Trojans had two runners on base with two outs, but the pitching of Piper Cavanaugh got West a win after the Trojans let it fly.
The Trojans used the momentum of their 4-0 win in game one to get on the board first in game two. But the Titans countered, taking their first lead of the day in the third inning.
West’s Mallory Smith hit a two-run homer to center field to extend the lead to 4-2, and Autumn McSawby added to that lead in the sixth by launching the ball to the top of the Thirlby scoreboard.
“I knew the ball was gone as soon as it left the bat,” Smith said.
Cavanaugh was called on in the fourth after pitcher Sydney Black gave up two runs while hitting four batters early. The pain in the players’ faces was visible because the frigid temperatures didn’t help.
“It made it worse,” Smith said with a laugh.
Cavanaugh allowed four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings while striking out four. Titans’ head coach David Kenny complimented the two pitchers for doing what they did in the second game.
“Piper Cavanaugh is a special ballplayer,” Kenny said. “We’re having fun and getting better.”
Trojans pitcher Cameron Craig snatched her second win on the season in the first game after throwing heaters for seven complete innings.
“I trusted my defense and relied on them,” Craig said after allowing just five hits. “Everyone did their job, and it was great to be able to throw while knowing my defense had my back.”
Katelyn Gaylord, Craig, Rylea Beamish, Izzy Covert and Daisy Brewer each tallied a hit for the Trojans.
Beamish tacked in a two-run home run in the early portions of the game to extend her team’s lead, and made it difficult for the Titans to catch up.
Smith was one of the five batters to get a hit off Craig as she gave her team a chance to bring her in. But the defensive stops by the Trojans didn’t kept her from reaching home.
“I liked that we were able to come out and face a good team while not letting them score,” Trojans coach Nathan Alger said. “That is good for us going forward, and it also shows that we have some character and the ability to fight from behind.”
Brewer made a diving catch in right field with runners in scoring position with two outs. As she walked to the dugout, Brewer got greeted with loud applause from coaches and teammates.
“Daisy Brewer made a heck of a play, probably once in a lifetime,” Alger said. “That’s a showstopper when that stuff happens.”
Both teams were pleased with how Tuesday went for their clubs. Both coaches said their opponents gave them something to work on for the next game.
West and Central are both at home Thursday as the Titans welcome Sault Ste. Marie and the Trojans host Kingsley.
