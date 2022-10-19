TRAVERSE CITY — Even in district playoffs, Division 1-ranked No. 15 Traverse City West boys soccer continues to shut out opponents.
After shutting out Saginaw Arthur Hill 11-0 in the district semifinals on Oct. 18, the Titans extended their shutout streak to six games with a 5-0 blanking of Midland in the district semifinal at the Trojan Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Throughout the first half, it was anybody’s game, but TC West adapted to the inclement weather as the game progressed.
“I’m proud of the boys,” West head coach Matt Griesinger said. “This was one of those games to see if we could be tougher than the elements. I thought the boys played tough — super proud of that.”
From the start of the whistle in the first half, the rain continued to make it difficult for both teams to score early. The Chemics had plenty of chances to take an early lead in the first half, but the commitment of goalkeeper Trae Collins allowed the Titans to record another shutout.
Midland wasn’t making anything easy for the Titans either. Each time the Titans had a chance to score in the first half, Midland was there to clean it up and get it out of the box.
After the first half ended, the Titans cleaned up some of their miscues and turned on the jets.
“We kept our style of play. We found feet when the winds were whipping in like that in the first 40 minutes and we got pinned down a couple of times,” Griesinger said. “I think the biggest piece was mentally and being able to recognize that you’ve got 80 minutes.”
The Titans bought into what their head coach was selling at halftime because, minutes into the second half, defender Luke Wiersma got the Titans on the board.
“It felt good,” said Wiersma getting the first of five goals. “I think we kind of knew after that we were getting more goals, so it just fired us up even more.”
And more goals kept coming.
Aiden Orth, Jackson Cote, Ian Robertson and Keegan Smith joined the party by each finding the back of the net. Orth finished with two assists. Charlie Licht, Cote, and Jacob Hagerman each had a pair of assists.
After each goal, the players sprinted toward the student section. By the time they got there, the players would slide on the wet grass in excitement.
When Robertson tacked on the fourth goal, the whole team couldn’t help themselves by continuing to show the student section love by doing the same thing.
The senior forward soaked in every second he was near the student section after every goal.
“It gets everybody fired up,” Robertson said of pumping up the student section after every goal. “It’s kind of like a tradition. The boys in the past used to do nice slides in big games after they score, so we were like, ‘We’ll do it too.’”
TC West hasn’t allowed a goal scored on them since Sept. 22 against Alpena. Collins and Drew Alexander have accounted for 13 shutouts thus far — surpassing the 2019-20 team, which finished the season with 12.
Collins finished the game with three saves.
“There is definitely some meaning,” Robertson said on shutting teams out. “We’ve been working hard this whole year; and adding another shutout to our previous one, it feels good.”
Griesinger said after the game that the defenders played well by keeping the ball in front despite the rain and wind, which was a factor for both teams on Tuesday.
After the game ended, Griesinger didn’t know who they would be playing against in the district finals.
“We just play who we play,” Robertson said. “We like to know who we are playing, but at the end of the day, they’ve got to beat us.”
Crosstown rival Traverse City Central lost 3-0 to Midland Dow in the district semifinals.
West has played Midland Dow before in the playoffs. Last season, they met in district finals with TC West winning 5-1 and advancing to state.
The Titans and Chargers square off Saturday for the district championship.
