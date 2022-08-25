TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West is going through some changes heading into the 2022 season. That includes changing conferences.
After decades of being in the Big North Conference, the Titans will be facing a whole new line of teams, but one team they’ve seen recently is their Week One opponent in Marquette. Having the Upper Peninsula team right off the bat has coach Greg Vaughn and his players thrilled after a Week Eight loss to Marquette last season.
TC West is entering its new conference with a few changes. Last season, the Titans graduated most of their offensive line, players on defense, quarterback and a few other players, but Vaughn is excited about what players will blossom this season.
The Titans are in game mode after their scrimmage last week against Muskegon, Grandville and Ottawa Hills.
“We had one of the toughest scrimmages we’ve ever had at TC West last Thursday,” Vaughn said. “Our kids didn’t flinch or back down, which showed me quite a bit. I just want to go out there, and I want our kids to feel when they walk off that field, win or lose, that they just put it all out there.”
The Titans get a chance to do all that against Marquette in their season opener at Thirlby Field on Thursday. But players and coaches remember what happened against Marquette last season.
“We were severely embarrassed up there last year,” Vaughn said. “The way we came away on all three levels, that’s not something that sits well with me as a coach, and it doesn’t sit well with our players either. So I know they want to show out better and show what they can do.”
Marquette beat the Titans 28-17 last season, and the Titans would go on to lose their remaining two games that later included a quick playoff exit.
With a new season on the horizon comes new opportunities for a lot of players. The Titans graduated most of their offensive line except Kyler Brunan — who already has an offer from Central Michigan.
“Replacing those guys is tough, but we have some guys who might look a little different than last year or the year before who just want to get after it, “ Vaughn said. “There are more than just grinders. They are going to get in there and run their feet, keep their head down, and keep getting after you. On the outside, we feel like we got a lot of quick kids, we had quick kids last year.”
One particular guy Vaughn mentioned was a two-year starter Isaac Kelsey. During Tuesday’s practice, he was taking reps at almost every position — quarterback, defensive back, safety and receiver.
“He’s that pure athlete that you think about, that point guard, shortstop, quarterback kid that you just love to get the ball in his hand, and he’s into it,” said Vaughn. “He’s a great leader, he gets kids around him going, and they want to follow him.”
Vaughn also mentioned Reese Robinson, who was described as quick and built to shake off tackles.
The coach had high praises for a lot of his defensive players, including Vinny Soffredine. The Soffredines have a legacy that has coach Vaughn reminiscing. He raved about how he is like his brothers, Thor and Odin, but can do a little more. He continued by saying that the senior linebacker told him during the offseason that he wants to walk out of TC West as a champion.
After decades of being in the Big North Conference, the Titans have joined the Saginaw Valley League North. Every season, teams and coaches have opponents they circle or cannot wait to play, but for Vaughn, there’s no looking ahead — except if it is their crosstown rival.
“I think it’s right where it should be,” said Vaughn on playing in-town rival Traverse City Central in the final week of the regular season. “I think week nine will be an even bigger game like it was in the beginning. It doesn’t matter if you are 0-8 going into that game, and you win that one, that’s an incredible season.”
