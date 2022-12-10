TRAVERSE CITY — Nothing spoils a home opener like having a running clock turned on at the start of the fourth quarter.
Dearborn had three starters in double-digits heading into the final frame after a 16-3 run in the third. That was all the Pioneers needed to spoil the Traverse City West Titans’ home opener on Friday, beating them 60-34.
From tipoff, the Pioneers exploded out of the gates and drilled multiple threes while outboxing the Titans on every rebound.
“Offensively, we couldn’t put the ball in the hoop,” TC West head coach Doug Baumann said. “Defensively, we need some things to work on there. I thought we didn’t match their intensity. They came out both offensively and defensively with a lot of intensity.”
The Pioneers came out swishing everything. Despite the scrappy defense from the Titans, the Pioneers piled on points and built a 10-point lead minutes into the game. In the Titans’ first game against Bay City, they had multiple players in double-digits. But tonight, no one was.
As the game progressed, Dearborn began digging into the Titans’ weaknesses. Having multiple 6-foot-tall guards against a team that has very few was the way the Pioneers played. Nassim Mashhour led the Pioneers with 14 points, half of those coming in the first quarter. Ali Makki had 10 points, and Israel Anthony racked up 10 points as well.
West’s Quinten Gillespie led the team with 12 points. The Titans had players contributing in other areas. Ian Robertson was diving for balls. Lincoln Lockhart was splashing threes. But it wasn’t enough to stop Dearborn. Baumann was pleased to see the effort his team showed throughout the game.
“The boys continued to fight and play through the game, and we continue to work on things. That is always good to see as a coach,” Baumann said.
The Titans couldn’t get anything in the third quarter until a minute remaining. West threw the kitchen sink at the Pioneers’ guards, but that still didn’t stop them from making pretty much everything. The Titans pressured Anthony anytime he got the ball, but it still wasn’t enough to stop his hot play.
“Dearborn is a very good team. They are very well coached and well disciplined,” Baumann said. “They shot the ball well, so we lost to a very quality team who has had a lot of success the last couple of years. That kind of takes the sting away from it.”
Last season, TC West lost three straight before turning things around. Baumann said losing games like this can be a stepping stone to where they want to be as the season progresses. The Titans have a young squad that will have to learn to play small ball with the height disadvantage they may see deeper into the season.
“We just need to buckle down and play a little bit better defense,” Baumann said. “But I am excited about the youth that we have and the energy they bring and determination they bring. They’re not going to quit. They are like a bunch of junkyard dogs — they’re going to get after it and be tough.”
The Titans (1-1) look to bounce back with a win when they travel to Ludington on Monday.
