TRAVERSE CITY — Mason West's mom and dad used to fire pucks at him in the basement of their Traverse City home when the budding goalie was just an 8-year-old with dreams of playing professional hockey.
From that young age until right now, one thing has not changed: West loves when a chunk of vulcanized rubber is rifled in his general direction.
"I always enjoyed it. I love it," West said. "There's nothing like being a goalie. It's so unique. There's no other position like it."
West's passion for playing between the pipes was ignited as a Mite playing youth hockey. The future Traverse City West Titan used to take home the goalie equipment, strap it on and practice for hours with the help of his parents.
"Growing up, I was an OK goalie. My freshman year, I tried out for the fall team and was cut from that," West said. "So I kind of just worked on my own, and it really started to click in my first game against Northville when I won 2-0. After that, I knew I had it in me. From there on out, I just worked hard every day and kept improving, even with some roadblocks."
All of West's hard work and dedication has certainly paid off as he has elevated himself to not only the best goaltender in northern Michigan but one of the elite netminders in the state. He is currently playing on the national stage at the USA Hockey National Championships in Minneapolis. And his incredible senior season for Traverse City West earned him the distinction as the Traverse City Record-Eagle's 2023 Hockey Player of the Year.
"I'm just so thankful and humbled, especially for all of the coaches that have helped me along in the way," West said. "In these four years and coming in as a freshman, they just put a ton of trust in me. That can be hard for coaches and players to do, so I'm really grateful for that trust."
West also thanked his fellow Titans and the members of his state championship-winning and national-qualifying team.
"My teammates — every one I've had — they made me better every day," West said. "You have to earn everything at West. It doesn't come easy. All of us were pushed, and when everyone is working their hardest, that's when you get better."
The First-Team All-State Division 1 goaltender was simply magnificent between the pipes for the Titans, playing more than 1,100 minutes in net and facing 740 shots, which was 234 more than the next closest goaltender in the Record-Eagle's coverage area. West allowed just 49 goals as he put together a sparkling .934 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average. He collected four shutouts en route to an 8-12-1 record.
"He was everything," Traverse City West first-year head coach Zack Bargy said. "He was our heart and soul."
Although the West started the 2022-23 campaign with five straight losses, his goaltending was not the issue. In those first six games, West was peppered with 38, 45, 53, 37 and 41 shots. Throughout the season, West faced 40 or more shots six times and 50 or more shots twice.
West said seeing so many shots was actually helpful.
"You get in this rhythm," he said. "And we had some good players on our team and some good defensemen, so a lot of the shots weren't too difficult. A lot were from the outside, and that allowed me to get in a rhythm."
West's stellar play in goal comes down to constant vigilance, paying attention, following the puck, his quick reaction time and vision, and simply trusting his own skills.
But for West, the biggest key to his success is his ability to stay calm.
"A lot of goalies will get frustrated after a goal, but I never get mad after a goal goes in," West said. "I just stay calm and keep my mind in the game at all times."
Bargy said the first two months of the season were vastly different from the last two months of the season. And he credits West's play in goal from making sure the early-season losses weren't blowouts and keeping the rest of the team from being demoralized through their struggles.
"The record wasn't good the first 14 games or so, but if we don't have him, there are some games that are uglier than they were," Bargy said. "And it probably would have been a lot harder to get that group to figure it out."
And that is why West was a team captain. Bargy said his leadership between periods to encourage his teammates was incredible and built team confidence.
"It's pretty rare for a goalie to wear a 'C' and be a captain, but he was a captain in every sense of the word," Bargy said. "The best thing I can say about Mason is that he had every reason to complain — because he's standing on his head every game for the first half of the season just to keep us in games. Never once did you hear him complain about anything. Not one time."
As the team grew, the load West had to carry was lightened. All West wanted to do was help the Titans through the building stage this year and help change the program's culture while growing Titan hockey.
"He didn't deserve to have to carry this team for the first chunk of the season, but you would have never once heard or seen anything negative out of him. He was the most positive influence in that room," Bargy said.
Bargy said that is what made West the clear pick for Player of the Year.
"There are a lot of great players in town. Owen Dawson is a great player on Traverse City Central. Grant Lucas is a great player for the (Bay) Reps," he said. "But I liken this to a Most Valuable Player award, and — it's just my opinion — nobody was more valuable to their team than Mason West."
2023 RECORD-EAGLE HOCKEY DREAM TEAM
Mason West — Traverse City West, Sr. (Player of the Year)
The First-Team All-State Division 1 goaltender broke through as a senior to win the Player of the Year award after finishing runner-up as a junior. West was simply magnificent between the pipes for the Titans, playing more than 1,100 minutes in net and facing 740 shots, which was 234 more than the next closest goaltender in the Record-Eagle's coverage area. West allowed just 49 goals as he put together a sparkling .934 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average. He collected four shutouts en route to an 8-12-1 record.
Grant Lucas — Traverse City Bay Reps, Jr.
The First-Team All-State Division 3 forward had a dozen multi-goal games, including a four-goal performance against Cranbrook Kingswood. He tallied at least one point in 19 of his 27 games played to finish his junior campaign with 49 points on 32 goals and 17 assists. Lucas had a hat-trick effort in the regional semifinal against Gaylord, and he was an integral part of the Reps making it to the state championship quarterfinals. Lucas was not only a stellar player for the Reps, he was also a great leader that should be a frontrunner for PotY in 2024.
Owen Dawson — Traverse City Central, Sr.
The scorer and facilitator for the Trojans was also a First-Team All-State defenseman for Division 2 in his final season. If Dawson didn't score or didn't assist on a score, it wasn't very likely that TC Central was getting a win. In his eight games that he was held without a point, the Trojans won one, lost six and tied one. When you talk about what makes a player "most valuable," that right there speaks volumes. Dawson ended his senior year with 16 goals and 24 assists for 40 points in 26 games.
Ethan Coleman — Traverse City Bay Reps, Jr.
The All-State Honorable Mention Division 3 forward was a force of consistency for the Reps, scoring in 23 of his 28 games played. Coleman could score when necessary, but he also had great vision and passing to set up his teammates to find the back of the net. He finished with 16 goals and 27 assists for 43 points. Coleman's senior year should be one to watch.
Koen Burkholder — Traverse City Central, Sr.
The Second-Team All-State Division 2 forward was a prolific goal-scorer for the Trojans, lighting the lamp 28 times while collecting a trio of hat-trick performances and seven power-play goals in his senior season. Burkholder also assisted on 10 other goals to finish the 2022-23 campaign with 38 points in 26 games. His steady play and confidence on the ice provided the fuel the Trojans needed.
Brandon Meyers — Traverse City West, Jr.
The Second-Team All-State Division 1 forward was the picture of balance for the Titans in his junior season. The leading goal-scorer for TC West was also the team's leader in assists, collecting 19 goals and dishing out 20 helpers for 39 points in 25 games. Meyers came on strong in the second half of the season, going on a nine-game scoring streak in which he collected 26 points that included an eight-point effort (five goals, three assists) against Gaylord. His senior season should be special.
Zander Griffore — Traverse City Bay Reps, So.
The All-State Honorable Mention Division 3 forward put together a great sophomore season that was merely an appetizer for his junior and senior campaigns. The potential Griffore possesses will keep the Reps in contention for his final two years. As a sophomore, Griffore scored eight goals and assisted on 20 others for 28 points in 26 games, including four points in two regional playoff games.
Henry Schmittdiel — Cadillac, Sr.
Schmittdiel was the top player among a fantastic trio of Vikings that led Cadillac through a 12-12-1 season. His balanced and consistent play made being reliable an incredibly valuable asset to his team. The senior forward scored 22 goals and collected 19 assists in 26 games, finishing his final high school season with 41 points. Schmittdiel was only held pointless four times, beginning the season with a streak of 10 games with at least one point.
Bryton Thaxton — Gaylord, So.
In a difficult season that saw Gaylord go 7-18, Thaxton was the far and away the top Blue Devil on the ice for 24 games. The sophomore forward was the leading goal-scorer for Gaylord with 26 — 14 more than the next-highest Blue Devil — and tied for the lead in assists with 12 for 38 points. Thaxton had four hat-tricks and one hat-trick-plus-one to highlight his prolific season on the ice.
Kaleb McKinley — Cadillac, Sr.
McKinley proved himself to be a dangerous offensive threat as a defenseman. He was one of three Vikings to score 30 or more points in the 2022-23 campaign. The senior notched a dozen goals and dished out 19 assists for 31 points in 26 games for Cadillac. McKinley had a strong finish to the season, collecting 14 points in his team's final nine games.
Jackson Hilt — Cadillac, Sr.
The Vikings' trio of Hilt, Schmittdiel and McKinley was proof that three seniors playing together can create magic on the ice. And Hilt was an integral part of that magic. The senior forward had 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 23 games for the Vikings. His strong play at the beginning of the season was vital in keeping the Vikings in contention as the year went on. He had 20 points in Cadillac's first eight games, including a hat-trick and two-assist effort against Big Rapids.
Ethan Egelski — Traverse City Bay Reps, Fr.
It's not too often that a freshman bursts on the scene the way Egelski did on an established Bay Reps team that was brimming with talent from top to bottom. But that's exactly what happened. The Reps' forward found the back of the net 17 times and collected a baker's dozen assists for 30 points in 28 games. Egelski got off to a fast start, scoring 12 points in his first six games — including a hat-trick effort with two assists in just his third varsity game. Egelski will be fun to follow for the next three years.
Cam Peters — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Peters began his senior season with a two-goal and two-assist effort in a 13-0 win against Gaylord and then provided steady play on the ice for the next 25 games. The forward finished his last year as a Trojan with eight goals and 19 assists, which were second-most on the team. His role as facilitator was crucial to TC Central's success, and his leadership on and off the ice helped maintain the quality of the Trojans' program.
Hunter Folgmann — Traverse City Central, Sr.
The balanced play from Folgmann was a huge part of what made the Trojans a dangerous team with a deep roster that could compete with anyone on the ice. He scored a dozen goals and assisted on 14 others for 26 points in the 25 games of his final high school season. He had a solid stretch of seven games in the middle of the season in which he scored 12 points and then scored eight points in a five-game run late in the season.
Isaac Hopp — Gaylord, Sr.
Hopp put together an even-steven season for the Blue Devils in his final high school campaign, notching a baker's dozen goals and a baker's dozen assists for 26 points in 26 games. That is the type of consistency a team needs and a coach wants. The senior forward had a couple of four-point performances during the middle of the season and then tallied a goal and an assist in the Blue Devil's playoff win over Petoskey.
Reece Robertson — Traverse City West, Sr.
A dozen goals and a baker's dozen assists made Robertson an extremely valuable asset for the Titans in a season that came with some tough stretches. But Robertson's senior leadership combined with his stability on the ice will leave a lasting impact on the program moving forward. Robertson's 25 points in 26 games was highlighted by a four-goal and one-assist effort in an 8-0 against Petoskey late in the season.
Riley Pierce — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
The senior forward for the Reps proved his worth once again after putting together a solid final season. He scored nine goals and had 13 assists, which included scoring two goals and notching two assists in the Reps' two regional playoff victories. Pierce's value is not limited only to goals and assists, the senior has been a strong leader for the Reps the last two seasons.
Dylan Robinson — Petoskey, Sr.
Robinson was the only Northman to eclipse the 20-point mark, doing so in just 10 games. The senior forward was a prolific goal-scorer with seven multi-goal games that included two four-goal efforts and another hat-trick. He finished his final campaign with Petoskey with 21 goals and just one assist, which came in one of his four-goal games.
Gabe Outman — Cadillac, Jr.
The junior forward for the Vikings had a fairly productive season, but he broke out big with a four-point, hat-trick performance in Cadillac's regional playoff win against Cheboygan. Outman finished his penultimate season with nine goals and a baker's dozen assists for 22 points in 26 games.
Tyeson Griffore — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
Griffore capped off his career as a Bay Rep with a solid season that saw him score five goals and assist on 15 others. The senior forward picked up a goal and an assist in the Reps' regional championship win over Cadillac and also had a hat-trick in an 8-0 victory against Grandville to highlight his last season.
Brady Faille — Traverse City Central, Sr.
The netminder for the Trojans was absolutely spectacular in his senior season. He played more than 1,130 minutes between the pipes and allowed just 43 goals on 439 shots faced. He collected six shutouts in 24 games and had a goals-against average of 1.93 with a save percentage of .902. His last season with the Trojans ended with a 12-8-3 record.
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Cooper — Traverse City Central, Sr.
Graham Peters — Traverse City Central, Fr.
Luke Weaver — Traverse City Central, So.
Luke Vander Roest — Traverse City Central, So.
Drew Zrimec — Traverse City Central, So.
Kallen Ray — Traverse City West, So.
Gavin Hysell — Traverse City West, Sr.
Jonah Starr — Traverse City West, Jr.
Carter Dobb — Traverse City West, Jr.
Mason Barnhard — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
Drew Hardy — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
Ryan Lannen — Traverse City Bay Reps, Jr.
Nick Dashner — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
Jason Kihn — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
John Hawkins — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
Larson Millar — Traverse City Bay Reps, Jr.
Garrett Hathaway — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
Aiden Reamer — Traverse City Bay Reps, Sr.
Cadyn Rossell — Cadillac, Jr.
Mitchell House — Cadillac, Jr.
Collin Garbulinski — Gaylord, So.
Drew Geyer — Gaylord, Sr.
Noah Bodurka — Petoskey, Jr.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Elliot Vander Roest, Traverse City Central; Cole Herzberg, Traverse City Central; Arthur McManus, Traverse City Central; Collin Benedict, Traverse City Central; Zack Troyer, Traverse City Central; Alex Reitzel, Traverse City West; Alex Lee, Traverse City West; Carter Denoyer, Traverse City Bay Reps; Ben Newman, Traverse City Bay Reps; Carson Carlington, Cadillac; Zach Beckhardt, Cadillac; Kadin Hawkins, Cadillac; Keanan Foster, Cadillac; Thomas Rahilly, Cadillac; Gage Looker, Gaylord; Conner Graham, Gaylord; Cody Cronkright, Gaylord; Eric Olsen, Gaylord; Lake Pawlanta, Gaylord; Forrest Neff, Petoskey; Thomas Guiney, Petoskey; Wyatt Stinger, Petoskey.
