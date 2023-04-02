TRAVERSE CITY — Mason West’s mom and dad used to fire pucks at him in the basement of their Traverse City home when the budding goalie was just an 8-year-old with dreams of playing professional hockey.
From that young age until right now, one thing has not changed: West loves when a chunk of vulcanized rubber is rifled in his general direction.
“I always enjoyed it. I love it,” West said. “There’s nothing like being a goalie. It’s so unique. There’s no other position like it.”
West’s passion for playing between the pipes was ignited as a Mite playing youth hockey. The future Traverse City West Titan used to take home the goalie equipment, strap it on and practice for hours with the help of his parents.
“Growing up, I was an OK goalie. My freshman year, I tried out for the fall team and was cut from that,” West said. “So I kind of just worked on my own, and it really started to click in my first game against Northville when I won 2-0. After that, I knew I had it in me. From there on out, I just worked hard every day and kept improving, even with some roadblocks.”
All of West’s hard work and dedication has certainly paid off as he has elevated himself to not only the best goaltender in northern Michigan but one of the elite netminders in the state. He is currently playing on the national stage at the USA Hockey National Championships in Minneapolis. And his incredible senior season for Traverse City West earned him the distinction as the Traverse City Record-Eagle’s 2023 Hockey Player of the Year.
“I’m just so thankful and humbled, especially for all of the coaches that have helped me along in the way,” West said. “In these four years and coming in as a freshman, they just put a ton of trust in me. That can be hard for coaches and players to do, so I’m really grateful for that trust.”
West also thanked his fellow Titans and the members of his state championship-winning and national-qualifying team.
“My teammates — every one I’ve had — they made me better every day,” West said. “You have to earn everything at West. It doesn’t come easy. All of us were pushed, and when everyone is working their hardest, that’s when you get better.”
The First-Team All-State Division 1 goaltender was simply magnificent between the pipes for the Titans, playing more than 1,100 minutes in net and facing 740 shots, which was 234 more than the next closest goaltender in the Record-Eagle’s coverage area. West allowed just 49 goals as he put together a sparkling .934 save percentage and a 2.27 goals-against average. He collected four shutouts en route to an 8-12-1 record.
“He was everything,” Traverse City West first-year head coach Zack Bargy said. “He was our heart and soul.”
Although the West started the 2022-23 campaign with five straight losses, his goaltending was not the issue. In those first six games, West was peppered with 38, 45, 53, 37 and 41 shots. Throughout the season, West faced 40 or more shots six times and 50 or more shots twice.
West said seeing so many shots was actually helpful.
“You get in this rhythm,” he said. “And we had some good players on our team and some good defensemen, so a lot of the shots weren’t too difficult. A lot were from the outside, and that allowed me to get in a rhythm.”
West’s stellar play in goal comes down to constant vigilance, paying attention, following the puck, his quick reaction time and vision, and simply trusting his own skills.
But for West, the biggest key to his success is his ability to stay calm.
“A lot of goalies will get frustrated after a goal, but I never get mad after a goal goes in,” West said. “I just stay calm and keep my mind in the game at all times.”
Bargy said the first two months of the season were vastly different from the last two months of the season. And he credits West’s play in goal from making sure the early-season losses weren’t blowouts and keeping the rest of the team from being demoralized through their struggles.
“The record wasn’t good the first 14 games or so, but if we don’t have him, there are some games that are uglier than they were,” Bargy said. “And it probably would have been a lot harder to get that group to figure it out.”
And that is why West was a team captain. Bargy said his leadership between periods to encourage his teammates was incredible and built team confidence.
“It’s pretty rare for a goalie to wear a ‘C’ and be a captain, but he was a captain in every sense of the word,” Bargy said. “The best thing I can say about Mason is that he had every reason to complain — because he’s standing on his head every game for the first half of the season just to keep us in games. Never once did you hear him complain about anything. Not one time.”
As the team grew, the load West had to carry was lightened. All West wanted to do was help the Titans through the building stage this year and help change the program’s culture while growing Titan hockey.
“He didn’t deserve to have to carry this team for the first chunk of the season, but you would have never once heard or seen anything negative out of him. He was the most positive influence in that room,” Bargy said.
Bargy said that is what made West the clear pick for Player of the Year.
“There are a lot of great players in town. Owen Dawson is a great player on Traverse City Central. Grant Lucas is a great player for the (Bay) Reps,” he said. “But I liken this to a Most Valuable Player award, and — it’s just my opinion — nobody was more valuable to their team than Mason West.”
