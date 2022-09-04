TRAVERSE CITY — The wins keep on stacking up for the 2022 Traverse City West boys varsity soccer team.
The Titans (5-1) tacked on their fifth win of the season after beating Mason, 3-1, on Saturday thanks to a suburb performance from senior goalkeeper Trae Collins. West finished second in the sixth annual Labor Day tournament with Grand Haven winning it all. The champion Bucs handed the Titans their first loss of the season Friday in a 2-0 final.
Collins finished the game by saving about everything that came to him, but the communication between him and the backline this season is the reason TC West has been able to hold teams to no goals or a single goal every soccer match.
“Happy with the boys, really happy with their ability to come out and flip a switch less than 24 hours later and take care of business,” West head coach Matt Griesinger said.
The whole team’s energy was electric throughout the match and only grew after the first goal from senior forward Ian Robertson. That energy got amplified even more after the second goal in the first half, and it carried over to the final goal.
“There’s a reason games are low scoring because good soccer is one-goal to two-goal games,” Griesinger said. “So if you are not amped about that, I don’t know what’s going to get you amped.”
Mason had multiple tries in the first half to tie or inch themselves closer, but Collins was saving everything that came his way.
“We’ve been working with Trae on his communication, and I think he owned up to taking care of the backline,” Griesinger said. “Whether it’s three or four in the back, he knows that he’s in charge of those guys out there — and he rose to the challenge.”
Collins thus far has allowed only four goals in six games played. He said the motivation to be where he’s at now comes from the ending of his junior season. Collins made a diving save in the second half after Mason’s forward Aiden Daenzer found space to get the shot off; but without hesitation, Collins made the stop to hold Mason to a single goal.
The senior has been close with the backline since grade school, so communicating with them has been smooth. While a goal got scored in with 25 minutes left in the second half, there are still things to be pleased about.
TC West heads into Big North Conference play on Thursday against Petoskey (6-4), and Griesinger and his players are excited to get started.
“All eyes are on Petoskey on Thursday,” he said. “The way we built (our season) is we’ve challenged ourselves to embrace soccer that is a game of moments, and I know it’s a broken record at this point.
“The sooner they buy into the fact that soccer is a game of moments, the happier we’ll be, so I think we did a pretty good job letting yesterday go.”
