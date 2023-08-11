TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City West varsity football program has buried the 2022 season in the Grand Traverse Bay as they kicked off practice this week to prepare for their season opener against Gaylord on Aug. 25.
“I haven’t thought much about it. It sucks to lose, but we have a whole new staff,” senior offensive tackle Kyler Brunan said. “We have a good group of guys and just moving forward into this year.”
Traverse City West finished 2-7 overall in 2022 and dead last in their first season in the Saginaw Valley League North. The Titans also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
On both sides of the ball, they had a historically bad season. Traverse City West allowed 249 points, making it the second most points allowed in program history, and scored 116 points in nine games — the fewest points scored in school history.
Traverse City West also got shut out three times.
Newly hired coach James Wagner’s positive outlook has helped the players from last year’s team forget the 2022 season even happened. The players had their third day of practice Thursday and got to practice on a newly renovated turf field.
“They had a season that was uncharacteristic of them,” Wagner said. “Anytime you take over a program, you face challenges because you implement new things, a new culture, and all of these different things.”
Coach Wagner has experience in turning a program around. The Gaylord native spent time at Summit High in Colorado. They were on the verge of shutting down their football program in the mid-2010s, but Wagner turned the program around and had them a playoff team last year.
Wagner led the Tigers to a 7-3 record in 2021 and then 9-2 with the program’s first home playoff game in 15 years this past season. Wagner, during his time in Colorado, was also named Coach of the Week by the Denver Broncos.
With new coaching comes a new way of doing things. Wagner used the month of July for installation camp, which has already helped the players.
“It’s a day-by-day process,” Wagner said. “We just try to make the most of each day because that’s how we define success. It’s all about being able to put our best foot forward and make the most of the opportunities we have.”
Wagner already has a footprint in Traverse City West by incorporating things the players haven’t done in a while. Over the past three days, the players camped at the school to build bonds.
“My sophomore year, we went to Camp Rotary in Clare, but we didn’t do anything last year,” Brunan said. “It was good to stay overnight with the team.”
Wagner said he noticed bonds forming between the players along with the culture rising again. The players stayed at the high school because Wagner thought it would be an excellent idea for the players to take pride in attending TC West.
“It was awesome to use the school as our home and establish it in a different way,” he added.
Wagner also saw the benefits camping had on the team because the chemistry was building.
“It was fun to watch that and see them come out of their shells a bit and start to see friendships grow,” Wagner said.
Wagner, all summer, has been preaching family and unity to his players. Every player on the team wore a bracelet during their third practice of the season that reads “Titans Together,” and on the inside is the acronym EMAT — Every Man A Titan.
“We embrace every man that walks through that door, and then on the inside are the pillars on which we build our program. Which is faith, character, discipline and love,” Wagner said. “We talked a lot about it with the team, and we are trying to embrace the Titans and learn some history on what’s a Titan.”
A Titan is the 12th giant in Greek mythology.
“I told the guys, you got 11 players on the field, and then the 12th man is either the fans if it’s your role on the sidelines and whoever it is, we embrace the 12 of the 12 Titans in Greek mythology,” Wagner said.
The players already enjoy having Wagner around. Brunan emphasized that Wagner even has the players believing that the team performs better as one unit.
“And that’s one thing we didn’t have much of in the past,” Brunan said.
One thing that’ll never change is the crosstown rivalry with Traverse City Central. TC Central has had TC West’s number since the 2018-19 season.
After losing 14-13 in the Patriot Game last season, several players took a photo of the scoreboard to put as their screensaver. Many of the players haven’t changed it since to fuel themselves not to let it happen again.
“They’ve been doing a lot of talking, and we just have been working,” Brunan said. “They can talk while we work.”
TC West won’t see TC Central until Week Nine.
Traverse City West has 18 seniors and 25 juniors on the roster. Having a new season comes with new leadership from the seniors. Wagner wants to see the seniors be themselves while holding themselves accountable.
“You are going to have different styles of leadership in different people,” Wagner said. “For them, I just want them to be themselves and be okay with being themselves and not shy away from them because that brings different flavors and styles of leadership to a team.”
The Titans open the season at Gaylord before their home opener at Thirlby Field against Grand Haven on Aug. 31. The Titans’ first Saginaw Valley North opponent isn’t until Sept. 8 at Bay City Western.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.