PETOSKEY — Soccer is a game of moments, and Trae Collins had his moment Tuesday night.
With just a minute left on the road against Petoskey, the Traverse City West goalkeeper not only saved the game but also possibly saved an outright Big North Conference championship for the Titans. Petoskey had an opportunity to tie it 1-1 with a penalty kick, but Collins — who was dealing with a slight injury for most of the second half — turned the Northmen away.
Collins said the injury didn’t affect him because he wanted to win more than anything.
“We’ve been eyeing this game for a while now so, I just wanted to win,” he said.
After reading where the player was going to go, Collins made the block with seconds to spare, saving TC West from tying with Petoskey. Collins, this season, has helped the Titans collect nine shutouts. He’s turned away seven penalty kick in 12 games.
After the save, the Division 1 15th-ranked Titans celebrated the 1-0 victory and a season sweep of Petoskey (10-6-1, 4-2) — getting them closer to their 14th connective Big North Conference title. West is now 11-1-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the Big North. The second-place Alpena Wildcats, who tied West 1-1 last week, are 4-1-1 in the BNC.
“Our guys pay a lot of attention to tradition and a lot of attention to legacy,” TC West head coach Matt Griesinger said. “They go into the gym and look at the banner and count the years. Everyone wants to see the years they were on the team on the banner in the gym for winning a conference. And it’s not something we take for granted.”
West’s only goal came off an Ian Robertson penalty kick with just 10 minutes to go in the second half after Petoskey goalkeeper Jackson Jonker slid into Robertson when he was on a breakaway after getting away from a defender. The penalty kick left some Petoskey players and coaches questioning the call, but Robertson didn’t shy away from his moment.
“I just had a lot of confidence,” Robertson said. “Teammates put the confidence in me. Three guys right away told me I was going to take it, and when your teammates trust you, a lot of things can happen.”
Aside from letting the goal go in, Jonker blocked almost everything that got in his area. Petoskey head coach Zach Jonker credits his senior keeper for how well he played on Tuesday. The Northmen defensively didn’t make things easier for the Titans either.
“They did a phenomenal job, four or three juniors back there and a senior came together,” Zach Jonker said said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to be able to get them some support in terms of scoring some goals for him because we can’t ask him to play perfect against a team like this.
“They did play perfect with one exception; and then West punished us, but that was a classic high school soccer match.”
The Northmen had plenty of chances to score a goal. In the second half, Petoskey lined up for a corner kick and the ball almost went in, but it grazed off the crossbar. Petoskey had another chance on a corner kick with 19 minutes left, but the Northmen once again couldn’t convert.
“We allow our guys to get creative in the attacking third, but when it comes to the midfield and defense they are nonnegotiable — and we are pretty strict about it,” Griesinger said. “But in general, we kept the ball in front of us and kept our shape well, and it was good to get another shutout.”
Petoskey has five games remaining, four in the Big North starting with a matchup against Alpena on Thursday.
As for TC West, the Titans are still treating every game like a business trip. West has four more conference games remaining starting with Cadillac (1-10-1, 0-5-1) on Thursday.
