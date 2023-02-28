GRAND RAPIDS — The 2022-23 hockey season for Traverse City West was one of building and creating a path forward for the future.
And although that season came to an end Tuesday, the Titans can use the good and the bad, the positive and the negatives, the wins and the losses — and the tie — to sketch out a blueprint for greater success down the road. That is certainly what first-year head coach Zack Bargy is banking on.
The Titans dropped a 3-0 contest to host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the Division 1 regional semifinals at Patterson Ice Arena on Tuesday. West pulled off the upset win against Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (19-6-1) in the quarterfinals, winning 3-2, to get to Tuesday's matchup.
The Titans allowed a goal with a minute left in the first period but kept the Rangers off the board and the lamp unlit for all of the second. Forest Hills Central made it 2-0 in the third and then tacked on an empty-net goal to freeze out any hopes of a Titan comeback.
West ends its season with a 9-16-1 record, finishing fourth in the Big North Conference with a 4-5-1 mark.
The 26 games of the '22-23 season were filled with some tough stretches for the Titans. They battled through a six-game losing streak to start the season and then dropped four in a row before ping-ponging back and forth with wins and losses — never winning or losing more than two in a row for the rest of the season.
While the Rangers move on to battle Muskegon Mona Shores for the regional championship at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Titans left Grand Rapids with disappointment from the loss mixed with some hope for what's ahead.
"It's never fun to lose the last game of the year," Bargy said. "But I feel we really built a culture this year and took massive strides forward as a group."
No doubt the Titans lose a lot of talent to graduation. Those departing include senior goalkeeper Mason West, who proved to be one of the best netminders in northern Michigan and the entire state in his final two years between the pipes. West finished with 753 saves on 806 shots faced for an incredible .934 save percentage in 24 games. He also had four shutouts.
The Titans also lose forwards Reece Robertson, Tristan Simrau and Alex Reitzel to graduation along with defensemen Gavin Hysell, Alex Lee and Simon McManus and their other goalie, Mac Smith.
But West also has a solid core of talent coming back with the likes of Owen Ferrill, Seth Munro, Brandon Meyers, Kallen Ray, Jonah Starr, Landon Totten, Carter Dobb, Jack Schripsema, Gradin Osmulski, Lincoln Seyferth and Hudson Robertson.
The Titans have plenty of big skates to fill, but they might just have the right players to fill them.
