TRAVERSE CITY — After years of trying to get over the hump of falling short of winning a state championship, Traverse City West boys soccer began its 2022 quest for gold on Thursday.
The Titans waited for less than an hour for a tardy Saginaw Arthur Hill to show up for their 6 p.m.-scheduled district playoff game; but when the game started, the Titans were focused from the start.
Despite the temps being cold at Traverse City Central Trojan Athletic Complex, TC West was warmed from the beginning — scoring eight goals in nearly 20 minutes and shutting out the Trojans 11-0. The game was called at halftime because of the eight-goal mercy rule.
“I mean, that’s a hard one right?” said TC West coach Matt Griesinger on staying locked in while waiting for Saginaw to arrive. “My advice to the guys was I’d rather be over-prepared than worry about cooling down later.”
The players were ready from the start. Aiden Orth scored four goals, Henrik Buttleman scored two, and five players each had a goal. The Trojans didn’t get near the net the entire game, making it an easy shutout for goalkeepers Trae Collins and Drew Alexander.
“I think just as soon as we got our first goal, it kind of just gave us all a push to get more,” Buttleman said.
“You got a combination of guys back there; but I mean, for a solid 40 minutes, they were super focused on not letting the ball bounce and not getting split,” Griesinger said.
The head coach credited defenders Dougie Rice, Ben Scharmski, Buttleman and Nolan Collins on their defensive effort the whole 40 minutes. They didn’t allow the ball to get anywhere near the goalkeepers, which allowed the forwards to have more possessions.
“Those guys plugged in and played a three-back system that was effective tonight,” Griesinger said.
Because the defense was able to make stops, it allowed the forwards to pass the ball effectively. The first three goals came within minutes of each other. Most of the offensive explosions happened because of how well the players knew what they had to do.
“I thought there were times where the urgency lacked a bit,” Griesinger said. “For the most part, we moved the ball left and right well, which is why those pockets in the final third came through and why we got so many chances.”
The Titans’ efficiency allowed Ben Carson, Robertson, and Keegan Smith to have two assists each, while five players had one.
For Griesinger and the team, playoff soccer is about winning the set-piece battle and limiting mistakes. Robertson knows after winning a game like this, there’s always room for improvement.
TC West has a few days before the next round begins; but in the meantime, they want to be sure they are prepared for who’s next.
TC West will face Midland in the next round on Tuesday. This isn’t the first time these two schools have seen each other in district playoffs. Last season, the Titans won 2-0 against the Chemics.
“We got a group with a range of expertise and a range of experience in playoffs,” Griesinger said. “The whole idea of limiting mistakes in the back and taking care of set pieces is a huge one, and we didn’t have too many mistakes tonight in the back, and we won the set-piece battle. That is just kind of one of those things that win playoff games.”
The Titans hope to continue those winning ways deep into the postseason.
