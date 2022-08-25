TRAVERSE CITY — Playing sports can bring a sense of relief or just an escape from what reality has to offer, and that goes for the players on the Oxford soccer team that visited the Traverse City West Titans in a varsity soccer match Wednesday.
Four students were killed in a school shooting last year at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, seven people were also injured — including a teacher. Some spectators were wearing “Oxford Strong” t-shirts for the match at the Keystone Soccer Complex.
Many of the players on the team were at school at the time. But as horrifying as that moment was, Oxford head coach Adam Bican wanted his boys to focus on soccer. While soccer was the only thing on the players’ minds, TC West made it clear that they were the better team.
After a slow first-half start, the Titans splashed three goals in the second 40 minutes to win 4-1 in one of the most physical games the Titans have been a part of all season, according to head coach Matt Griesinger. The West backline the entire game showed no mercy to the Wildcats.
“The shape that we play and the attention that we pay to our shape is something that we hang our hat on,” Griesinger said. “We’ve got some nonnegotiables in terms of individual defending, but I thought our group defending in the second half was exactly what I asked of our guys.”
No matter who it was back there, the Wildcats could not get anything going. Oxford took the early 1-0 lead in the first half off a breakaway goal from midfielder Cooper Caufman, but the Titans knotted it at 1-1 a few minutes later.
The first half for the Titans was one Griesinger was not pleased with seeing. After changing the game plan for the second half, the Titans went on to score three goals.
“We added that attention to running off the ball,” said Griesinger on second-half adjustments. “In the first half, we were getting the ball into the square of their two center backs and their two holding mids. Then we just got stuck there.”
“Once we added getting into that box and then adding runners off the shoulders, it was more effective,” the head coach continued.
The three goals started with midfielder Ben Carlson, who was given a connection pass from the corner to tap it in for the 2-1 lead. Their second goal occurred because Oxford had one defender in the backfield, which set up a long pass for the two forwards to create magic against one defender to tack on another goal.
Forward Ian Robertson not only tallied the last goal for the Titans, but Griesinger was complimentary of his overall performance on the field. Robertson said after the game that the Titans wanted this win badly.
“We came out ready today with a chip on our shoulders and just got the job done,” Robertson said.
While the next game for TC West isn’t until Monday when they host Elk Rapids, there are still things coach Griesinger wants to see fixed.
“I don’t think we were good enough in the air today,” he said. “We let the ball bounce four times, and that’s no OK. We saw some early subs just because that’s nonnegotiable, and we don’t let the ball bounce.”
After playing a few games and winning all of them, Griesinger is pleased with how well his players have been playing thus far. The Titans hope to turn their 3-0 record into 4-0 against the Elks.
