MANISTEE — Winning a championship is difficult enough, but defending a title takes an entire team to buy into the process.
After going through 12 events at Manistee High School on Saturday, the Traverse City Tritons co-op swim team can officially call themselves back-to-back Coastal Conference Champions after collecting 575.5 combined team scores.
Ludington was runner-up with 463.5. Cadillac finished third with 263, Manistee finished fourth (238), and Fremont finished fifth (158).
First-year Tritons coach Megan Petroelje, throughout the whole event, didn’t want to keep track of where her team was because she knew it could be stressful.
“Around the 50 freestyle, I put my heat sheet down and just enjoyed it because I know it’s easy to get sucked into the heat sheet,” she said. “I think that helped. I could take a deep breath and just watch.”
The Tritons started in their first event finishing first after their 200 medley relay with Avery Bills, Lila Glenn, Cam Crosby and Ella Cabbage finished in 1:51.4. With that time, it helped the four girls qualify for the state finals.
While her 20 points pushed the Tritons out even further, Lauren Johnson’s third-place finish (2:06:60) and Hannah Lantz’s fourth-place finish (2:10.59) helped the Tritons stay in front.
After Cabbage helped her team qualify for state, she still had races to swim. Cabbage stayed in first place by finishing the 200 freestyle with a 2:00.9 and the 100 freestyle with 55.4.
Bills had herself a day as well by finishing first in the 200 IM (2:14.59), along with Kira Adams finishing third (2:22.23), Kayla Macnowski finishing sixth (2:40.61) and Abigail Houghton finishing seventh (2:40.89).
Bills also finished first in the 100 backstroke with a 1:00.37. After multiple Tritons swimmers finished in first place, their supporters continued to get louder and louder.
Throughout the season, the support has been heard by the swimmers. Having that support system has helped the swimmers a lot this season because they’ve said that swimming isn’t the most popular sport in the area.
That support helped them calm their nerves a bit going into the last meet of the season.
“Yesterday during prelims, our coach just told us to trust in ourselves, and I think we stuck with that,” senior Cam Crosby said. “It boosted our confidence, especially today, you could see how confident everyone was.”
Crosby swam and finished in the top three in all of her events. In her individual events, she finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.14) and 50 freestyle (25.63), while She helped the 200 freestyle relay team finish second (1:46.77), with Ludington finishing first (1:45.1).
With the 200 relay qualifying for state, it’s familiar territory for Bills; but for Crosby, she’s never gotten a taste of a state championship.
“This is my first year going to state for high school, but I mean, I’m just happy that I get to go on my last year and get to experience it with my relay,” Crosby said. “It’s not like an individual so, I am happy we get to experience it together.”
Bills is excited that she doesn’t have to go to state alone because last season, she was the only swimmer to qualify. Bills added while qualifying is great, being the only one on the team wasn’t her favorite thing ever because she couldn’t share the experience with anyone.
“It’s a lot more fun to go somewhere when you have a bunch of friends with you, and you have a lot more support,” she said. “It’s just a better feeling to go faster for someone and have some of your team with you.”
After the Tritons accepted their trophy, Petroelje told her team that if they win, she would jump into the pool.
Petroelje lived up to her promise.
Smiles were seen all around, from teammates to parents, after seeing the Tritons continue on a path of winning.
While there were other notable finishes on Saturday, Glenn finished first in the 500 freestyle with 5:28.01, with Hannah Lantz right behind her at 5:53.83.
With the 2022 Tritons regular season coming to an end, Petroelje couldn’t be happier with how her first season with the Tritons ended. Being a first-year coach, she admitted there were stressful times, but in the end, it was worth it.
“The girls were amazing at adapting to the change overall,” she said. “I couldn’t be any more proud.”
The Tritons community can follow the relay team to Oakland University on Nov 18.
