Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 40 kts from the southwest and highest waves around 11 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous highest waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&